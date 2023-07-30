As we creep toward the end of summer, it’s time for one more quick getaway.

Whether you’re an adventurer or a beginner, Nebraska state parks feature miles and miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails for travelers looking to enjoy the great outdoors.

Hold on to your fishing pole, or just hold on to that fish! These parks offer beginner lakes and picturesque views of the Niobrara River, the Platte River and the Mighty Mo.

If you want to get on the water, there’s plenty of wonderful places to swim, kayak and canoe. Whether you’re looking for a big adventure or a little relaxation, everyone can enjoy the beautiful scenery of canyon walls and waterfalls.

Did you know Chadron State Park is Nebraska’s first state park? The park features more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, making it a popular destination for travelers looking for an outdoor adventure. And the newest state park, Smith Falls State Park, is home to the state’s highest waterfall.

There’s lots to do at Nebraska State Parks and the fun doesn’t end just because the summer does.

Let’s reminisce on the diversity and the beauty of Nebraska state parks.