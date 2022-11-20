Reminisce on Nebraska's high school football playoffs over the years

Now is the time of year to catch high school football playoff fever.

Postseason brings the season’s most dominant performances. These athletes exhibit a competitive drive that has earned them the chance to gain at least one more accolade.

The offense supplies plenty of big plays in match-ups of the state’s top teams. And the dogged defense literally pulls out all of the stops. Tourney time is where you will see the biggest hits, biggest blocks and longest runs. Whether its offense, defense or special teams, one play can be a game-changer.

Tackles are broken, interceptions are made and, before you know it, champions are crowned.

With so much natural talent on the field, They. Could. Go. All. The. Way! Let’s reminisce on the grit on the gridiron on display at the high school football playoffs.