Reminisce on Nebraska's high school football playoffs over the years

Now is the time of year to catch high school football playoff fever.

Postseason brings the season’s most dominant performances. These athletes exhibit a competitive drive that has earned them the chance to gain at least one more accolade.

The offense supplies plenty of big plays in match-ups of the state’s top teams. And the dogged defense literally pulls out all of the stops. Tourney time is where you will see the biggest hits, biggest blocks and longest runs. Whether its offense, defense or special teams, one play can be a game-changer.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Tackles are broken, interceptions are made and, before you know it, champions are crowned.

With so much natural talent on the field, They. Could. Go. All. The. Way! Let’s reminisce on the grit on the gridiron on display at the high school football playoffs.

2004 Creighton Prep

2004: Omaha Creighton Prep coach Tom Jaworski cheers after defeating Millard North 21-7 to win the 2004 Class A title.
LINCOLN -- at the Class A Championship football game between Millard North High School and Omaha Central High School at the football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 16, 2007. (Omaha World-Herald photo by Matt Miller)

2007: Omaha Central’s Shane Prater pulls in a first quarter touchdown over Millard North’s Blake Brisson at the Class A Championship football game at Memorial Stadium.
final drive takes away any doubt

2017: Omaha North’s Zander Grayy (10) pushes past Kearney’s Matt Stute (15) to score the championship winning touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Lincoln -- Aurora's Jacob Shaffer makes an interception with the assistance of Joshua Bart over Beatrice's Justin Coleman in the NSAA 2008 Class B State Football Championship at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2008. (Alyssa Schukar/Oma...

2008: Aurora’s Jacob Shaffer makes an interception with the assistance of Joshua Bart over Beatrice’s Justin Coleman in the Class B State Football Championship at Memorial Stadium.
2012 Millard North

2012: Millard North defeated Omaha North 17-14 to win the 2012 Class A championship and cap an undefeated season.
RS-FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

2002: Millard North’s Jake Behrens is tackled by North Platte’s Mitch Williams in the first quarter of their Class A semi-final game of the Nebraska State High School football playoffs.
Chloe Hill - 2005

2005: Chloe Hill, who played running back and safety, became the third female player in Nebraska history to receive a gold or silver medal in a state high school football championship. Hill and her team, the Sargent Bulldogs, received runner-up medals after losing to Bruning-Davenport in a class D-2 game.

