Reminisce on October 1997 snowstorm

JZC/DOWN TREES LINCOLN

A Lincoln motorist drives under a large limb that had broken off and fallen across A Street just east of 42nd Street.

 JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD

An October snowstorm mangled and uprooted Omaha’s trees, flinging broken branches into power lines and leaving parts of the area powerless and shivering for days.

The storm began on Oct. 25, 1997, when the heavy rain that had fallen throughout the day turned to snow before midnight.

The next day, entire neighborhoods and cities across some of snowbound eastern Nebraska and Iowa had the look of tornadic devastation.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Snowed-in residents in the Omaha area began to dig out from a severe storm that caused record power outages in Omaha and damaged many of its trees.

Tops and limbs of towering maples, oaks and other trees heavy with fall foliage, snapped under the weight of the 9.2 inches of snow that had fallen overnight. The downed trees and limbs damaged houses and cars, blocked streets and left ugly, jagged stubs poking into the blue sky.

As the trees and limbs fell in the Omaha area, they knocked down power lines by the hundreds.

Walking was difficult, driving was impossible and clean up was strenuous. But if you were able to clear a path — the sledding was excellent.

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Nebraska and Iowa lost power from the storm, which cost more than $50 million to clean up.

Let’s reminisce on the October storm that ultimately altered the landscape of the entire city more than any natural disaster had in decades.

JZC/WINTER STORM POWER OUT 1

Lincoln Electric System employee Mark Heimann looks over a portion of 40th Street south of Sheridan Boulevard in Lincoln. More than a foot of snow blanketed the city, knocking down trees and power lines. Heimann said he and other LES crews worked through the night. Some of the city was expected to be without power for two days.
RS/ KARIE FRANKS, 3441 MARTIN AVE.

Karrie Franks, 3441 Martin Ave., and dog Tivoli shovel snow from the driveway after fallen tree limbs were removed.
RS/BEVAN AND COON, DENTAL STUDENTS

Creighton University dental students frolic in the snow. In front is Ken Bevan from Idaho and at rear is Justin Coon from Wyoming.
JPB/DIT/ I-80 2

People stand outside their vehicles three miles west of the Greenwood interchange on Interstate 80 in the westbound lane. Approximately seven to eight miles of traffic were at a standstill as cars and trucks tried to negotiate one lane of the Interstate west of this location.
RS/30TH ARCADIA, STORM,

Snow covered a street and crushed trees at 30th and Arcadia Streets near Miller Park in Omaha on Oct. 26, 1997. The view is looking west from 30th Street.
JEB/SNOW/JACKSON STREET

Alice Kosowsky, left, and her daughter, Joanna, walk under bent limbs down Jackson Street near 51st Street on their way back home.
RJ/SOUTH 35 SNOW

On the street east of Field Club Elementary School, neighbors from the area join to clean fallen limbs, weighed down by snow.

