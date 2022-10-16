Reminisce on October 1997 snowstorm

The storm began on Oct. 25, 1997, when the heavy rain that had fallen throughout the day turned to snow before midnight.

The next day, entire neighborhoods and cities across some of snowbound eastern Nebraska and Iowa had the look of tornadic devastation.

Snowed-in residents in the Omaha area began to dig out from a severe storm that caused record power outages in Omaha and damaged many of its trees.

Tops and limbs of towering maples, oaks and other trees heavy with fall foliage, snapped under the weight of the 9.2 inches of snow that had fallen overnight. The downed trees and limbs damaged houses and cars, blocked streets and left ugly, jagged stubs poking into the blue sky.

As the trees and limbs fell in the Omaha area, they knocked down power lines by the hundreds.

Walking was difficult, driving was impossible and clean up was strenuous. But if you were able to clear a path — the sledding was excellent.

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Nebraska and Iowa lost power from the storm, which cost more than $50 million to clean up.

Let’s reminisce on the October storm that ultimately altered the landscape of the entire city more than any natural disaster had in decades.