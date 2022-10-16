Reminisce on October 1997 snowstorm

The storm began on Oct. 25, 1997, when the heavy rain that had fallen throughout the day turned to snow before midnight.
The next day, entire neighborhoods and cities across some of snowbound eastern Nebraska and Iowa had the look of tornadic devastation.
Snowed-in residents in the Omaha area began to dig out from a severe storm that caused record power outages in Omaha and damaged many of its trees.
Tops and limbs of towering maples, oaks and other trees heavy with fall foliage, snapped under the weight of the 9.2 inches of snow that had fallen overnight. The downed trees and limbs damaged houses and cars, blocked streets and left ugly, jagged stubs poking into the blue sky.
As the trees and limbs fell in the Omaha area, they knocked down power lines by the hundreds.
Walking was difficult, driving was impossible and clean up was strenuous. But if you were able to clear a path — the sledding was excellent.
People are also reading…
Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Nebraska and Iowa lost power from the storm, which cost more than $50 million to clean up.
Let’s reminisce on the October storm that ultimately altered the landscape of the entire city more than any natural disaster had in decades.
Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones
Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.
Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.
Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."
Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.
Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.
Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.
As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.
Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.
Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.
Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.