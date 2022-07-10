 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on Omaha's first Black woman principal

Edmae Swain started her first day as the first Black woman principal in the Omaha Public Schools on Sept. 8, 1964.

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

Her career in education started as a teacher in northeast Omaha’s Long and Howard Kennedy Schools in 1947.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Harry Burke appointed Swain principal at Lake Elementary School in North Omaha in 1964. Lake was one of Omaha’s four Black schools at the time, and by 1965 it was a completely segregated school.

In 1969 then-Superintendent Owen Knutzenan asked Swain if she would transfer and she agreed, making her the first Black principal assigned to a school outside the North Omaha area. Her new assignment was principal of Jackson Elementary, at 31st Street and St. Mary’s Avenue — a White school.

“I feel we need whites in the all-Black areas, because if they’re going to be well-rounded teachers, they need experience from all sides,” Swain said. “It’s helpful to the teachers and helpful to the children.

“Education shouldn’t have any color lines.” Swain retired in 1977.

Let’s reminisce on Edmae Swain’s invaluable contributions to the OPS district.

1995: Edmae Swain became the first Black woman principal in the Omaha Public Schools when she was appointed to lead Lake Elementary School, pictured. 
1970: Edmae Swain looks at the injured foot of 8-year-old Tom Brooks at Jackson School. 
2000: A Black History month observance and celebration at the Western Heritage Museum, now the Durham Museum, in 2000. Honored were, from left, Edmae Swain, Steven Hogan, Charles Hall and the Rev. John Whittington. 
1967: Edmae Swain, Omaha's first Black woman principal. She retired in 1977, after three decades in the Omaha school district.
1970: Edmae Swain, principal of Jackson School, took 22 sixth graders to visit three nursing homes to deliver small gifts they had made for the residents. 
UNDATED PHOTO: For most of its existence, Lake School had kindergarten through eighth grade in a brick two-story building with a peaked roofline and decorated peaks, and a bell tower on the east side. Lake was one of OPS's four Black schools, and by 1965 it was a completely segregated school.

