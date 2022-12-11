 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on snow days and sledding

The pandemic may mark the end of snow days, even after students return to in-person learning. Source by: Stringr

What’s the one thing that will get kids to flock to a school on a snow day? Sledding.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

When the snow comes down, it is time to get up and grab your sled — or whatever you consider a sled — and head for the hills.

One of the childhood joys of winter is standing atop a hill, sizing up the path and pushing off with a sled.

Like anything else, sledding safely requires the right gear and a dose of common sense.

What’s your sledding technique? On your back, on your belly, sitting up or all linked up, doesn’t matter how you go down you better watch out for the berm. Forget your sledding technique, what’s the trick to fix a broken sled. Oh, just leave it — what about when mom asks … nevermind.

It’s an all-out adrenaline rush gliding down a hill at top speed, hoping to catch some air. And it’s an aerobic activity climbing back up for a second run.

Let’s reminisce on the exhilaration and exhaustion of a fresh snowfall and your favorite sledding hill.

BB/SLOPE.57968

2000: Sledders make the climb up Spring Lake Hill for another trip down.
20190221_new_snowwed_pic_cm014

2019: Kaleb Starkey, 3, glides down the hill on an inflatable sled at Nathan Hale Middle School.
OMAHA - Seventeen-year-old Justin Kearns makes the most of his snow day sledding down the dam at Zorinsky Lake on Jan. 5, 2005. (STAFF PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)

2005: Seventeen-year-old Justin Kearns makes the most of his snow day sledding down the dam at Zorinsky Lake.
RS-SLEDING

2004: At Memorial Park preparing to take the plunge down hill are (front to back) Zoey Sterba, 8, Lizzy Hahn, 7, and Madison Waters, 7.
OMAHA -- 12/08/09: in the snow on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2009. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

2009: Kate Hoover, 7, trudges back up the hill after sledding down outside Harrison Elementary.
20190205_news_monthinpics50

2019: A group of 10 teenagers link together while sledding down a hill at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School as winter storm conditions hit Omaha.
Sleds

2016: Broken sleds lie in a pile at Memorial Park.

