Reminisce on snow days and sledding

What’s the one thing that will get kids to flock to a school on a snow day? Sledding.
When the snow comes down, it is time to get up and grab your sled — or whatever you consider a sled — and head for the hills.
One of the childhood joys of winter is standing atop a hill, sizing up the path and pushing off with a sled.
Like anything else, sledding safely requires the right gear and a dose of common sense.
What’s your sledding technique? On your back, on your belly, sitting up or all linked up, doesn’t matter how you go down you better watch out for the berm. Forget your sledding technique, what’s the trick to fix a broken sled. Oh, just leave it — what about when mom asks … nevermind.
It’s an all-out adrenaline rush gliding down a hill at top speed, hoping to catch some air. And it’s an aerobic activity climbing back up for a second run.
Let’s reminisce on the exhilaration and exhaustion of a fresh snowfall and your favorite sledding hill.
