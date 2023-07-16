A little bit of warmth, a swimming pool filled with water and a bunch of neighborhood kids searching for ways to beat the heat. It’s a simple recipe for summer fun.

Celebrate a hot day without rain by taking a joyful jump from a diving board. It’s never a bad day for a dive or a slide.

Before the days of family aquatic centers and splash pads, swimming pools in the metro area prepared for a flood of kids — so, there better be a lifeguard on duty.

Whether you were a child learning to swim at home or a big kid leaping into the deep end, nothing beats laying in the blue water that looks like polished glass and looking up at the bluest sky. The pool keeps everyone cool. So fall in line and dive on in.

Let’s reminisce on the many joys of swimming in pools.