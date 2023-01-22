Reminisce on the art of snow

When the weather outside is frightful, snow creations can be truly delightful. Every year when winter comes and the snow starts falling, kids and adults, alike, build awesome and creative snow sculptures. Some are funny and some are freaking Ford Mustangs! But all are works of art.
Wet, heavy snow has always been the perfect material for building a snow — whatever. After the hard work of shoveling the snow, you can hop into the creativity and fun.
Ephemeral artists scrape, carve and shave for hours. Sometimes ditching the conventional snowman and turning that packed snow into a pachyderm.
What’s more fun than making a snowman? Well, a snowwoman of course. Snow can suck if you’ve got to drive to work or shovel your sidewalk, but it can also provide creative people with an excellent opportunity to express themselves through snow art.
Let’s reminisce on chilly projects that inspire winter creativity.
