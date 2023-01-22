 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the art of snow

While snowflakes can be categorized into different types, each snowflake is different on a molecular level thanks to the atmospheric conditions under which they're formed.

When the weather outside is frightful, snow creations can be truly delightful. Every year when winter comes and the snow starts falling, kids and adults, alike, build awesome and creative snow sculptures. Some are funny and some are freaking Ford Mustangs! But all are works of art.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Wet, heavy snow has always been the perfect material for building a snow — whatever. After the hard work of shoveling the snow, you can hop into the creativity and fun.

Ephemeral artists scrape, carve and shave for hours. Sometimes ditching the conventional snowman and turning that packed snow into a pachyderm.

What’s more fun than making a snowman? Well, a snowwoman of course. Snow can suck if you’ve got to drive to work or shovel your sidewalk, but it can also provide creative people with an excellent opportunity to express themselves through snow art.

Let’s reminisce on chilly projects that inspire winter creativity.

20190312_new_snowpony5

2019: The Blundell family used a skid loader to help pack snow tight before sculpting a Ford Mustang out of snow.
1980 - snow

1980: These seven Omaha snow sculptors used the remnants of a March 1980 blizzard to create a giant frog. Seated is Lisa Flaitz, 9, while in the rear, from left, are Billy Flaitz, 5, Chad Allison, 4, Shelly Flaitz, 11, and the frog’s creator Dave McLoed, a self-employed artist, holding his children Alex, 2 and Briana, 4. The figure originally was a bear, but melted down and was remade into a frog.
From the Archives: Fun in the snow, long ago

1974: When there’s a big job to be done around the Mulligan house from now on, there’ll be plenty of inspiration, if not actual muscle power, from the elephant in the front yard. Marsha Mulligan sits atop the eight-foot creation built during a weekend of melting snow with the help of friends Joe and David Podrazo and Rich Michelson. A sombrero will add a touch of the absurd.
Snow sculptors

2016: Matt Seeley and his son created a rabbit sculpture in their front yard in Omaha. The finished rabbit sculpture is wearing a gas mask.
Quarantina with everyone

2021: A 20-foot snow woman named Quarantina outside the home of Ken and Melissa Kirkpatrick took about five hours for this crew to build. Left to right, Ben Taggett, Sloane Taggett, Bette Kosterpelding, Kelsey Kirkpatrick, Nolan Taggett, Kennedy Kirkpatrick, Melissa Kirkpatrick and Ken Kirkpatrick.

