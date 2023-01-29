 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the blizzard of 1949

Ed Geisert

Ed Geisert had to receive medication by air drop at this farm 8½ miles southeast of Ogallala.

 HAROLD COWAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at some of the major snowstorms and blizzards that have blasted Nebraska.

A huge blizzard that Gov. Val Peterson called one of the greatest catastrophes ever to hit Nebraska raged across the state delivering unbelievable hardship to those stranded on the road, in their rural homes and in small towns.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Many areas saw record snowfall on Jan. 3, 1949, including Chadron, with 26.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

By the time the blizzard eased on Jan. 4, Chadron had received 41 inches of snow. The epic blizzard was part of an epic winter that claimed the lives of dozens of people and hundreds of thousands of livestock.

On President Harry Truman’s orders, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 29 launched Operation Snowbound, a massive disaster response. Crews opened roads, cleared farmyards and carved paths to haystacks.

These huge drifts in Harrison were partly man-made by shovelers who cleared a path. Virginia Davis was one of the many World-Herald carriers who had no papers to deliver for several days. Published in January 1949.

These huge drifts in Harrison were partly man-made by shovelers who cleared a path. Virginia Davis was one of the many World-Herald carriers who had no papers to deliver for several days.
Many cars were snowbound in Chadron at the height of the blizzard.
Nancy's Almanac, Feb. 25, 2014: Blizzards of '48-'49

North Platte truck driver N.O. Smith, left, stands by the now-cleared semi-trailer that he had ditched after being stranded in the blizzard for 24 hours. He followed a fence to a house after he slid off the road. With a load of scientific equipment, he had been bound for the atomic project at Los Alamos, New Mexico.
This rotary snowplow made scant progress against a massive drift on Highway 30 west of Brule. Hundreds of westbound travelers waited in their cars for the roadblock to be cleared. World-Herald reporter J. Harold Cowan walked 4 miles through the snow to get this picture.
A cleared stretch of highway near Chadron’s Municipal Airport served as a runway for planes to use on their mercy errands carrying food, medicine and supplies to the isolated areas of the region.

