Reminisce on the blizzard of 1949

A huge blizzard that Gov. Val Peterson called one of the greatest catastrophes ever to hit Nebraska raged across the state delivering unbelievable hardship to those stranded on the road, in their rural homes and in small towns.

Many areas saw record snowfall on Jan. 3, 1949, including Chadron, with 26.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

By the time the blizzard eased on Jan. 4, Chadron had received 41 inches of snow. The epic blizzard was part of an epic winter that claimed the lives of dozens of people and hundreds of thousands of livestock.

On President Harry Truman’s orders, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 29 launched Operation Snowbound, a massive disaster response. Crews opened roads, cleared farmyards and carved paths to haystacks.