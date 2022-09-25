Reminisce on 'The Bob'

You can be in Nebraska and Iowa simultaneously if you hang out with Bob — or more accurately, hang out on “The Bob.” The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge straddles the Missouri River, and its demarcation line allows you to place one foot in each state. It’s a line few hesitate to cross.

The bridge made a splash when it opened in 2008. Walking from one end to the other is a 3,000-foot-trek above the Mighty Mo that allows you to marvel at the marriage of man and nature.

It’s not just a bridge. It’s a symbol. It’s public art. It links us all back to the Riverfront and bridges Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Don’t let the nightly illumination fog your mind. This towering structure is a metaphor as well as a monument — and a well-guarded one at that. After all, every bridge needs a troll.

So, fall in line, set your step counter and let’s cross this bridge — now that we’ve gotten to it.