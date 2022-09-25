 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on 'The Bob'

2015 - bridge

2015: The sun sets over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Council Bluffs. 

 SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The ribbon was cut at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2008, to officially open the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Find out more about the bridge's history.

You can be in Nebraska and Iowa simultaneously if you hang out with Bob — or more accurately, hang out on “The Bob.” The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge straddles the Missouri River, and its demarcation line allows you to place one foot in each state. It’s a line few hesitate to cross.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

The bridge made a splash when it opened in 2008. Walking from one end to the other is a 3,000-foot-trek above the Mighty Mo that allows you to marvel at the marriage of man and nature.

It’s not just a bridge. It’s a symbol. It’s public art. It links us all back to the Riverfront and bridges Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Don’t let the nightly illumination fog your mind. This towering structure is a metaphor as well as a monument — and a well-guarded one at that. After all, every bridge needs a troll.

So, fall in line, set your step counter and let’s cross this bridge — now that we’ve gotten to it.

KS-OMAHAPLAZA1

2009: Rean Borres of Omaha splashes through the fountain at the dedication of Omaha Plaza at the western base of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. 
2009 - bridge

2009: Crystal Visperas of Houston, Texas, lays on the state line as sister Scylla Lopez snaps a photo. The Parks Departments of Council Bluffs and Omaha added the dividing line between Nebraska and Iowa. 
2010 - BRIDGE

2010: Models participating in Omaha Fashion Week practice walking in their heels on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
20190905_new_troll_k09

2019: Omar rests at his post underneath the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Omar sits about 4 feet tall and weighs in at 300 pounds.
2014 - bridge

2014: A couple take a nighttime stroll across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. 
350606 cm-TuesdayCold02.jpg

2010: Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on a particularly cold day.

