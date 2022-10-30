 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the fun and frights of Halloween

If you’re throwing a Halloween party this year then here are 10 spooky songs that will definitely get your guests on the dance floor.

Halloween is a real treat for kids as well as adults.

Between the homemade costumes, decorations and gleaming jack-o-lanterns, you’re bound to be scared silly on October 31.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Candy seekers in the Omaha area sometimes have to face scary weather to get to those tasty treats. But, don’t be a scaredy-cat, step right up and claim your goodies.

If you want some sweets, you can parade through the neighborhood or wait in line. There’s always enough candy to go around.

Be sure to holler “trick or treat” and don’t forget to say thank you.

After the sugar rush comes the sugar crash. Too much excitement can take down even the biggest cat.

Halloween brings the fun and frights, let’s reminisce on some past Halloween nights.

1970

1970: Sylvia Brown’s kindergarten class shows off their costumes during Minne Lusa Elementary School’s Halloween parade.
A skeleton emerging from the front lawn of a house at 1021 N. Elm St. as one of several Halloween decorations is covered by a dusting of snow Tuesday. (Independent/Andrew Carpenean)

2017: A Halloween skeleton emerges from the front lawn of a home covered in a dusting of snow.
1979: Andy Kidder, 2, gets a cookie from Big Bird (Cecille Norton), and Cookie Monster (Annette Slenker) while Ernie (Don Norton) looks on. The Norton’s house, near Our Lady of Lourdes, was a great place to trick or treat.
2003: Trick or treating sometimes means waiting in lines. These ladies in waiting are, from left, sister Shawna Vogel, 7, Kendra Vogel, 5, and Erica Vogel, 4. They wait in line at a Regency residence for good treats.
2014: The lion sleeps … in a stroller. The afternoon’s activity was a bit much for one lion, 5-month-old JeKarion Wair.
RJ-COSTUME.67660 Photo by Rich Janda, Omaha World-Herald, Omaha, NE. Picture page. Halloween costumes for pets Jan DeKnock Jan's cat, Munchkin, wearing pumpkin costume.

2002: Munchkin the cat models a pumpkin costume.
SB/CANDY.55711 (copy)

1999: Trick-or-treaters pack the Mad Dads information center at 30th and Bedford Streets during the ninth Mad Dads Candy Night Out. Mad Dads holds the event so kids and parents have a safe place to go on Halloween night.

