Reminisce on the fun and frights of Halloween

Halloween is a real treat for kids as well as adults.
Between the homemade costumes, decorations and gleaming jack-o-lanterns, you’re bound to be scared silly on October 31.
Candy seekers in the Omaha area sometimes have to face scary weather to get to those tasty treats. But, don’t be a scaredy-cat, step right up and claim your goodies.
If you want some sweets, you can parade through the neighborhood or wait in line. There’s always enough candy to go around.
Be sure to holler “trick or treat” and don’t forget to say thank you.
After the sugar rush comes the sugar crash. Too much excitement can take down even the biggest cat.
Halloween brings the fun and frights, let’s reminisce on some past Halloween nights.
