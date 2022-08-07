Reminisce on the Gene Leahy Mall

In June 1977, with one block completed, Central Park Mall officially opened. Later renamed Gene Leahy Mall, the park also sparked millions of dollars of new investment around its edges.

Did you know that the first day of the city’s first Septemberfest in 1977 was held on the only portion of the Central Park Mall that had been developed.

When it was first built, the park was supposed to provide a sort of urban oasis from downtown’s decaying buildings. In the end, it took two decades and more than $30 million in mostly federal funds to finish the mall project.

Before the current reconstruction of the 10-acre park, the mall offered picture-postcard views of Omaha’s downtown. It sported a lagoon, iconic “jumbo” playground slides, waterfalls and swans. Don’t forget the swans — especially when it starts to get cold out.

Let’s meander into this historic sunken place and reminisce on downtown Omaha’s “return to the river.”