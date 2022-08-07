 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce on the Gene Leahy Mall

  • 0
Leahy Mall

1977: Speakers dedicate Central Park Mall as spectators look across the pool at them on June 3, 1977. Mayor Gene Leahy, in office from 1969 to 1973, espoused a “return to the river” movement downtown, urging redevelopment of Omaha’s drab and dirty riverfront. An early step was to clear out four linear blocks of old downtown buildings in the 1970s, creating a lagoon and the Central Park Mall, later renamed the Gene Leahy Mall.

 ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD

In June 1977, with one block completed, Central Park Mall officially opened. Later renamed Gene Leahy Mall, the park also sparked millions of dollars of new investment around its edges.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Did you know that the first day of the city’s first Septemberfest in 1977 was held on the only portion of the Central Park Mall that had been developed.

When it was first built, the park was supposed to provide a sort of urban oasis from downtown’s decaying buildings. In the end, it took two decades and more than $30 million in mostly federal funds to finish the mall project.

Before the current reconstruction of the 10-acre park, the mall offered picture-postcard views of Omaha’s downtown. It sported a lagoon, iconic “jumbo” playground slides, waterfalls and swans. Don’t forget the swans — especially when it starts to get cold out.

People are also reading…

Let’s meander into this historic sunken place and reminisce on downtown Omaha’s “return to the river.”

Slides (web)

2018: Blake Welchert, 10, right, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, lands in the gravel while playing on the slides at the Gene Leahy Mall.
Central Park Mall - 1977

1977: Children play in the fountains at the Central Park Mall.
Gene Leahy Mall - 2012

2012: A fall wind whips leaves near the arch on the Gene Leahy Mall.
Central Park Mall - 1989

1989: Omaha’s Central Park Mall, with its lagoon, well manicured lawns and trees, is a pleasant place to stroll on a sunny day. Beyond the mall is a massive riverfront development project that became home to Union Pacific’s dispatch center and the future headquarters of Conagra.
1977 - Septemberfest

1977: Clown Shirley Barry offers a balloon to Crystal Ann Browning, 2½ years old, during the first Septemberfest in 1977 held on the one block of the mall that had been completed.
lights6

2014: The Holiday Lights Festival kicked off with a lighting ceremony on Thanksgiving at Gene Leahy Mall. Hundreds gathered in 22-degree temperatures for the annual event.
PJ-WINTER QUARTERS 2

2003: Parks and Rec’s Lee Helmberger chases a reluctant swan with a row boat in the lagoon hoping to move him to warmer quarters. Two swans and seven ducks are moved from the Gene Leahy Mall to winter quarters. The two swans will be at the Henry Doorly Zoo and the ducks will stay at Hummel Park.

Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park
History

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail
History

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium
History

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'
History

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials
History

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X
History

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

  • Sheritha
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet
History

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom
History

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May
History

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations
History

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring
History

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert