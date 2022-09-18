Reminisce on the great migration of the Sandhill cranes

Every spring, roughly a million sandhill cranes (more than 80% of the world’s population) have a standing reservation for the Platte River in central Nebraska.
The annual spectacle and sound of cranes filling the sky and the river channels — even loafing and feeding in wetlands and cornfields — attracts tens of thousands of nature enthusiasts from around the world.
The experience in a Crane Trust blind in the morning is a feast for the eyes. Watching the sun rise from the river, glimmering off hundreds of thousands of cranes takes your breath away.
Let’s listen to their calls, observe their elegant silhouette, admire how gracefully they move by dancing.
Look up at the sky or follow their tracks and reminisce on the big birds that put on a big show in central Nebraska.
Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones
