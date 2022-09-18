 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the great migration of the Sandhill cranes

After roosting on the Platte River near Wood River, Nebraska, sandhill cranes begin their daily search for food during their annual migration.

Every spring, roughly a million sandhill cranes (more than 80% of the world’s population) have a standing reservation for the Platte River in central Nebraska.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

The annual spectacle and sound of cranes filling the sky and the river channels — even loafing and feeding in wetlands and cornfields — attracts tens of thousands of nature enthusiasts from around the world.

The experience in a Crane Trust blind in the morning is a feast for the eyes. Watching the sun rise from the river, glimmering off hundreds of thousands of cranes takes your breath away.

Let’s listen to their calls, observe their elegant silhouette, admire how gracefully they move by dancing.

Look up at the sky or follow their tracks and reminisce on the big birds that put on a big show in central Nebraska.

20180419_new_art_026

2008: As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary and Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska.
5867 CRANE38.jpg

2010: Tracks of a sandhill crane from its overnight stay on the sandbars and in the shallow waters along the Platte River Valley in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
20180630_liv_sellingomaha

2006: A sandhill crane dances in a cornfield before heading to the Platte River to roost for the night near Alda, Nebraska.
EDS: Small image GIBBON - A sandhill crane plays with a corn cob left over from harvest near the Ft. Kearny State Historical Park south of Kearney, Neb., on March 13, 2008. (Staff Photo by Jeff Beiermann)

2009: A sandhill crane plays with a corn cob left over from harvest near the Ft. Kearny State Historical Park south of Kearney, Nebraska.
HALL COUNTY CRANES

2004: Gary and Lana Stickney check out the view from the Crane Meadow blind during the sandhill crane's annual spring migration north. 
Sandhill cranes

2012: Sandhill cranes along the Platte River near Grand Island.
CRANE SUNRISE Z

1997: A lone sandhill crane flies through a rising sun south of Kearney along the Platte River. 

