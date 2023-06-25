After 61 years, the College World Series was moving out of the only real home it had ever known, Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium.
The series and the stadium had grown together for generations, like a family and its house. Omaha had added onto Rosenblatt and renovated it. Then the day finally came when the series outgrew its old house. It was moving to a new, modern home downtown, TD Ameritrade Park.
On June 29, 2010, there was one last celebration at the old ballpark.
And South Carolina made sure that the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium was one to remember.
The Gamecocks won their first national baseball championship on the final collegiate pitch at the historic stadium. Whit Merrifield lined a single into right field, scoring Scott Wingo from third to give South Carolina a 2-1 win over UCLA in 11 innings.
Merrifield’s hit touched off the traditional championship dogpile when his teammates caught up to him near second base. The Gamecocks closed their 54-16 season by becoming the first team to win their final six games at Rosenblatt.
It was a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000 sitting and wondering for three hours if they would see history. And many of those history-witnessing folks filed out slowly with smiles on their faces.
Let’s reminisce on a perfect ending for a classic event in a classic stadium.
