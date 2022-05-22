 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1924, at University Hospital in Omaha. The Little family lived at 3448 Pinkney St. until threats from the Ku Klux Klan drove them out of Nebraska.

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

You may not have known it but, in 1971 the Omaha School Board designated May 19 Malcolm X Day.

A cultural holiday is ever-evolving. It can start as one day with a rally and homemade signs, and turn into a weeklong festival complete with a mile-long parade.

Like Malcolm X himself, who went from criminal to thinker, from convict to advocate of human rights, his Omaha birth site has evolved as well. Once an overgrown lot, the site is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Let’s reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

