Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1924, at University Hospital in Omaha. The Little family lived at 3448 Pinkney St. until threats from the Ku Klux Klan drove them out of Nebraska.
Sheritha Jones
Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
You may not have known it but, in 1971 the Omaha School Board designated May 19 Malcolm X Day.
A cultural holiday is ever-evolving. It can start as one day with a rally and homemade signs, and turn into a weeklong festival complete with a mile-long parade.
Like Malcolm X himself, who went from criminal to thinker, from convict to advocate of human rights, his Omaha birth site has evolved as well. Once an overgrown lot, the site is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Let’s reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.
Photos: Malcolm X through the years
1963 PHOTO: Malcolm X used fiery oratory to win thousands of followers for himself and the Nation of Islam. He didn't overtly encourage violence but urged his followers to protect themselves "by any means necessary" from physical attacks due to racism.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1963 PHOTO: Civil rights leader Malcolm X speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1964 PHOTO: World heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, right, appears with Malcolm X in New York.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1964 PHOTO: Malcolm X speaking to about 400 people at Omaha's Civic Auditorium Assembly Hall on June 30. Malcolm X, a native Omahan, was brought to town by the Citizen's Coordinating Committee for Civil Liberties.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1971 PHOTO: A Malcolm X Day dedication rally was held at his birth site on the 46th anniversary of the civil rights leader's birth. The Omaha school board designated May 19, 1971, as Malcolm X Day and said students could be excused from school with a written note from a parent or guardian.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1971 PHOTO: A portrait of Malcolm X was erected by students attending a rally in observance of the Omaha native at 3448 Pinkney St. The painting was done by Linda Phillips, a 17-year-old Burke High student.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972 PHOTO: Malcolm X Week ended with a parade on North 24th Street and more than 1,000 people attending a rally in Adams Park.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1973 PHOTO: A parade in observance of Malcolm X's birthday at 24th and Paul Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1992 PHOTO: Before the late Rowena Moore founded the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in 1971, she opposed discrimination at Omaha meatpacking plants as a labor leader, leading to the hiring of hundreds of Black women who received a pathway to America's blue-collar middle class. Through the foundation, Moore, whose family once lived in the same house as Malcolm X's family, hoped to create an educational and cultural institution for "everyone."
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1999 PHOTO: Attallah Shabazz, the eldest daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, visits his birth site while in Omaha to help promote plans to develop the 12-acre tract in his honor.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 PHOTO: A historical marker recognized where Malcolm X's family home once stood.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2003 PHOTO: Omaha City Council member Frank Brown and Alexandria Warren, 11, pull a rope to unveil the Malcolm X Avenue street sign at 34th and Bedford Avenues in May 2003. The site is near the birthplace of civil rights advocate Malcolm Little, who later changed his name to Malcolm X.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2003 PHOTO: On what would have been the 78th birthday of Malcolm X, a group of Omahans had this gift for the slain civil rights leader: A green metal street sign stamped with his name.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2008 PHOTO: Then-State Sen. Ernie Chambers poses in his office with portraits of Malcolm X and Frederick Douglass. Chambers, the main speaker at the inaugural Malcolm X Day rally in 1971, said: "Malcolm X was a man of 'rare commodity.' I've always admired him."
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: The Malcolm X Birthsite, 3448 Pinkney St., marks the place where Malcolm X first lived with his family. A year later, the family moved to Milwaukee. The site is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Nebraska list of heritage sites. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation created a plaza and an educational memorial where the family home stood. The State of Nebraska erected an official marker on the site.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: A portrait of Malcom X, painted on the side of a shipping container, appears to watch the work going on in the community garden at the site of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. Here, HDR employees help build the garden.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation center.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 PHOTO: Larry Duncan speaks during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial site in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 PHOTO: People vote at the Malcolm X Memorial visitors center in Omaha on Nov. 3.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!