Reminisce on the Nebraska State Fair

Before there was a state there was a fair. It was called the Territorial and Mechanical Fair and it was located in Nebraska City on the banks of the Missouri River in 1859.
The year after Nebraska joined the union in 1867, the first actual “state” fair was held, again in Nebraska City.
Nebraska’s state fair could be considered a traveling fair back in the day. It has made the rounds from Brownville and Nebraska City to Omaha and Lincoln, and currently resides in Grand Island.
In 1870, the Nebraska Advertiser newspaper in Brownville shared a warning for Nebraskans attending the state fair: Don’t go to the sideshows to see monstrosities like an eight-legged calf, carnival-barkers or a masked “frogmen.”
Regardless of the food and diversions, the goal of the the 11-day fair is to focus on agriculture, education, families, fun and statewide pride.
1951: Nebraska State Fair sideshows were always a Midway attraction at the fair. Here a young man, “hypnotized,” apparently is suspended as the carnival barker puts on his spiel. At left is a masked “frogman.”