Reminisce on the Nebraska State Fair

Before there was a state there was a fair. It was called the Territorial and Mechanical Fair and it was located in Nebraska City on the banks of the Missouri River in 1859.

The year after Nebraska joined the union in 1867, the first actual “state” fair was held, again in Nebraska City.

Nebraska’s state fair could be considered a traveling fair back in the day. It has made the rounds from Brownville and Nebraska City to Omaha and Lincoln, and currently resides in Grand Island.

In 1870, the Nebraska Advertiser newspaper in Brownville shared a warning for Nebraskans attending the state fair: Don’t go to the sideshows to see monstrosities like an eight-legged calf, carnival-barkers or a masked “frogmen.”

Regardless of the food and diversions, the goal of the the 11-day fair is to focus on agriculture, education, families, fun and statewide pride.

Let’s face it, it’s a guilty pleasure to dive into a deep-fried morsel of goodness. Did you know that people who come to the fair every day to try something new call it “grazing?”

So, grab your “Platters” full of goodies and get your graze on as we reminisce on rides and other high-flying attractions that are all a part of the Nebraska State Fair.

Back in the day, Aug. 28, 2009: Opening day for the last Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln The 140th Nebraska State Fair kicked off 13 years ago today for the final time at the fairgrounds in Lincoln where it has been since 1901.