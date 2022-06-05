 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours on June 3, 1980, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname “The Night of the Twisters.”

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.

The storm leveled houses and businesses, hurtled cars and livestock, and left a path of destruction that can still be traced today. One of the hardest-hit parts of the city was the South Locust Street area, which was devastated by an F-4 tornado that night.

The tornadoes that struck Grand Island in 1980 caused damage throughout the community, but did not damage the residents resilience.

Grand Island tornadoes

One of the few pictures showing funnel clouds in Grand Island on the night of June 3, 1980. The view is facing directly north. The tornado apparently was ripping through north Grand Island at this time.
052920_TornadoBrendaHalm001_bjs.JPG

Grand Island Public Library library assistant Brenda Halm, who is holding a copy of "Night of the Twisters," was 19 during the tornado outbreak that occurred on June 3, 1980. "It's just like they say," she said. "It sounded like a freight train going over us. It was unbelievable."
Grand Island tornadoes

The South Locust Street area in Grand Island was hit hard by the tornadoes that struck on June 3, 1980.
Dairy Queen damage

The ruins of a Dairy Queen after the tornadoes hit. 
Car damage

Damage to a car and building in Grand Island. 
