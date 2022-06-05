Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours on June 3, 1980, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname “The Night of the Twisters.”
A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.
The storm leveled houses and businesses, hurtled cars and livestock, and left a path of destruction that can still be traced today. One of the hardest-hit parts of the city was the South Locust Street area, which was devastated by an F-4 tornado that night.
The tornadoes that struck Grand Island in 1980 caused damage throughout the community, but did not damage the residents resilience.
A storm sent a roaring wall of water from the plains of Colorado across more than 250 miles of Nebraska 87 years ago today. Estimates of how much rain fell vary, but one is that 24 inches fell in 24 hours.
One of the few pictures showing funnel clouds in Grand Island on the night of June 3, 1980. The view is facing directly north. The tornado apparently was ripping through north Grand Island at this time.
Grand Island Public Library library assistant Brenda Halm, who is holding a copy of "Night of the Twisters," was 19 during the tornado outbreak that occurred on June 3, 1980. "It's just like they say," she said. "It sounded like a freight train going over us. It was unbelievable."