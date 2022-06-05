Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours on June 3, 1980, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname “The Night of the Twisters.”

A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.

The storm leveled houses and businesses, hurtled cars and livestock, and left a path of destruction that can still be traced today. One of the hardest-hit parts of the city was the South Locust Street area, which was devastated by an F-4 tornado that night.

The tornadoes that struck Grand Island in 1980 caused damage throughout the community, but did not damage the residents resilience.

