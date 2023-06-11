It’s College World Series time again. The final teams begin arriving in Omaha this week. And you know what else will arrive — bad weather. During CWS time there is a tradition of extreme weather conditions that come along with the ball games, which includes torrential rain, scorching heat, powerful winds and blasts of thunder and lightning.

For nearly two weeks, the college game puts on a brilliant display, but Mother Nature can always deliver a bit of a change-up.

When you’re not watching the game … watch the sky, and not just for fly balls. If you look up at the right time, you may find a silver lining in those storm clouds. As the clouds clear there’s rainbows and cheers as the teams re-take the field — but that doesn’t happen without the clean up crew.

Sometimes opening ceremonies get cancelled, games get rained out, tornado warnings lead to evacuations and championship games get postponed. What do you do during a weather delay? When you have choice seats, you stay put and ride it out. Some hit the concourse and some hit the road.

We all know the saying: “When it rains it pours.” But did you know in 2010 Oklahoma’s team was involved in three weather delays during the CWS. Lightning didn’t literally strike twice, but it kind of felt that way.

Let’s reminisce on the raining champion of the College World Series — the Omaha weather.