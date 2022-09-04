Reminisce on the salute to labor at the Septemberfest

Septemberfest has been Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration since 1977. The festival boasts attractions for all ages. The kids can ride the rides or visit the petting zoo and eat to their hearts content. The big kids love the car shows and the concerts. The four-day Salute to Labor honors our local unions and all laborers.

Septemberfest ends with thousands of people lining the downtown streets for a parade featuring clowns, giant balloons and numerous local union members. Most children are especially interested in the candy tossed by parade participants. Don’t forget to cleanup, because all kinds of things can get left behind.

The end of the festivities signal the end of summer. So, let’s reminisce on the long, fun weekend that salutes labor, community, family and patriotism.