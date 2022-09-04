 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the salute to labor at the Septemberfest

2003: Septemberfest Salute to labor kicks off at the convention center. Downtown Omaha is seen behind the spinning Ferris wheel.

Septemberfest has been Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration since 1977. The festival boasts attractions for all ages. The kids can ride the rides or visit the petting zoo and eat to their hearts content. The big kids love the car shows and the concerts. The four-day Salute to Labor honors our local unions and all laborers.

Septemberfest ends with thousands of people lining the downtown streets for a parade featuring clowns, giant balloons and numerous local union members. Most children are especially interested in the candy tossed by parade participants. Don’t forget to cleanup, because all kinds of things can get left behind.

The end of the festivities signal the end of summer. So, let’s reminisce on the long, fun weekend that salutes labor, community, family and patriotism.

1991 - Septemberfest

1991: Two-year-old Samuel Veit jumps as a goat sucks on his finger at the petting zoo during Septemberfest.
2001: Trevor Larsen, at right in cap, checks out a red vintage Pontiac at the Septemberfest auto exhibit with Jason Johanns, wearing sunglasses. 
1994 - Septemberfest

1994: Steven Taylor, 4, zooms down the slide on top of his grandfather, Willie Jenkins, who lost his hat on the ride.
1979

1979: A crowd of 11,400 filled Rosenblatt Stadium on Aug. 31 for a Septemberfest concert featuring local band Jonesin’, Santana and the Marshall Tucker Band. The crowd called Marshall Tucker back for three encores. Said the next day’s story in The World-Herald: “The weather was nearly perfect … and the concert was even better."
1995 - Septemberfest

1995: The Steamfitters union makes its way down Douglas Street with a balloon during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade.
Septemberfest

2014: Thousands line Capitol Avenue for the Septemberfest parade on Monday.
1978 - Septemberfest

1978: The fun was over, but the evidence remains. Leon and Jeff Guenther move tables as the cleanup begins after Septemberfest. 

