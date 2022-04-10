Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

April in Nebraska brings showers and it isn’t always rain.

This can be Nebraska’s cruelest month and, in the past, has brought showers of sleet, snow and hail. And have you ever seen a house showered in storm clouds?

Dodging raindrops is easy, but too many downpours can lead to flooding — and you can’t dodge a river, not even from your porch.

Let’s reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

