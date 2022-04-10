 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

Driving sleet

1986 PHOTO: Workers walk through driving sleet at 15th and Dodge Streets. Norwest Bank is in the background. 

 ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD

April in Nebraska brings showers and it isn’t always rain.

This can be Nebraska’s cruelest month and, in the past, has brought showers of sleet, snow and hail. And have you ever seen a house showered in storm clouds?

Dodging raindrops is easy, but too many downpours can lead to flooding — and you can’t dodge a river, not even from your porch.

Let’s reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

Storm clouds

2001 PHOTO: Ominous storm clouds move into the Blair area on April 9, 2001. Thunder and a few flashes of lightning followed the arrival of the clouds, which were part of a line of thunderstorms that rumbled across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Rainy stroll

2010 PHOTO: Mahado Dimhow, left and Vitalina Reynoso Lopez dodge raindrops while walking through Lauritzen Gardens. Students in the Teen Literacy Center at the OPS Career Center celebrated Earth Day by taking a field trip to the Lauritzen Gardens April 21, 2010. The plan for the day was to pull weeds as part of a service project, but the rain curtailed most of it. 
Walk in the snow

2018 PHOTO: Good weather or bad, a dog needs a walk, as this person and their dog do along the hike and bike trail at Pier Park as snow falls on April 6, 2018 in Grand Island. 
April 1960 flooding

1960 PHOTO: H.H. Lallman (foreground), 71, chats with Chris Martinsen, 77 and Johanna Keilstrup in Winslow, Neb. during Elkhorn River flooding in April 1960. Rivers were already swollen when rain and up to nine inches of snow swept the area on April 1, 1960.
Hail cover

2013 PHOTO: The sidewalk outside the Kum and Go gas station near 132nd and Fort St., is covered with hail stones April 9, 2013. The hail was so intense that it completely covered streets in this part of Omaha. 
Stadium shelter

2012 PHOTO: Fans take cover under the north stadium as the storm rolls in before the annual Red vs. White Nebraska football scrimmage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, April 14, 2012. The storms canceled the Spring Game for the first time since 1949.
Wet snow

2015 PHOTO: Evening commuters make their way west through heavy wet snow in midtown Omaha on April 9, 2015. 
