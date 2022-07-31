Reminisce on the sweet sounds of Jazz on the Green

It is summertime, and in Omaha that means it is jazz time. For about 25 years, Joslyn Art Museum’s annual music series Jazz on the Green held a space in the hearts of Omahans — and that space was the grassy area between the museum and Central High School.
Concertgoers would show up with coolers, picnics, lawn chairs, blankets and any other refreshments they chose to enjoy. For connoisseurs or casual listeners, there was always plenty of opportunities in the summer to partake in jazz.
Every Thursday for six weeks, this free outdoor concert series featured a variety of jazz styles such as swing, fusion and blues. At its inception in 1984, the audience started in the hundreds and grew to thousands of visitors crowding on the the museum’s east grounds to hear local and regional jazz artists.
The concerts were relocated to Turner Park beginning in 2010.
Let’s reminisce on the perfect way to jazz up a summer evening — relaxing (or dancing) outdoors under the setting sun with live music tickling the ears and feeding the soul.
