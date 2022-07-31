 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce on the sweet sounds of Jazz on the Green

  • 0
JEB-JAZZ ON GREEN 3

2002: Almost every spare inch of space outside of the Joslyn Art Museum was taken up as people came to the first 2002 Jazz on the Green featuring Matt Wallace and a Latin jazz sound. Kris Beeson, left, of Scottsdale, Arizona, came with Ann Cerv and her husband, Adam, of Clarkson, to celebrate Ann's birthday.

 JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD

It is summertime, and in Omaha that means it is jazz time. For about 25 years, Joslyn Art Museum’s annual music series Jazz on the Green held a space in the hearts of Omahans — and that space was the grassy area between the museum and Central High School.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Concertgoers would show up with coolers, picnics, lawn chairs, blankets and any other refreshments they chose to enjoy. For connoisseurs or casual listeners, there was always plenty of opportunities in the summer to partake in jazz.

Every Thursday for six weeks, this free outdoor concert series featured a variety of jazz styles such as swing, fusion and blues. At its inception in 1984, the audience started in the hundreds and grew to thousands of visitors crowding on the the museum’s east grounds to hear local and regional jazz artists.

The concerts were relocated to Turner Park beginning in 2010.

People are also reading…

Let’s reminisce on the perfect way to jazz up a summer evening — relaxing (or dancing) outdoors under the setting sun with live music tickling the ears and feeding the soul.

BB/SING.53350

1999: Ida McBeth sings the blues and jazz on the first night of the new season of Jazz on the Green. 
CBJazz

2005: Juanita Henderson and John Oliver dance during Jazz on the Green at the Joslyn Art Museum. Henderson said she saw Oliver dancing by himself and had to join him. 
SS/JAZZ.45806

1998: Guitarist Dave Stryker plays to a packed lawn on the opening night of Joslyn's Jazz on the Green concert.
JEB-JAZZ ON GREEN 4

2002: Antonio Castillo of Omaha dances to the sound of Matt Wallace and Latin jazz at the year's first Jazz on the Green.
Jazz on the Green-2007

2007: The Matt Wallace Band performs at the first Jazz on the Green concert of the summer at the Joslyn Art Museum on July 5. 
RS- CONCERT

2003: The Summer Jazz on the Green Concert series at Joslyn Art Museum drew an estimated crowd of more than 3,000. 
JEB/JAZZ

1999: Nils Anders Erickson of the reggae band Rhythm Collective plays at Jazz on the Green at the Joslyn Art Museum on July 15. 
Husker season subscription promos

Subscribe at

Omaha.com/subscribe

.

Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park
History

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail
History

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium
History

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'
History

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials
History

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X
History

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

  • Sheritha
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet
History

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom
History

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May
History

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations
History

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring
History

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert