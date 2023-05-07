Anyone who lived in Omaha 48 years ago probably still remembers where he or she was when the sirens began to wail and the terror touched down on May 6, 1975.

For those who found themselves in the midst of the storm’s fury, the date holds even more memories and meaning.

The EF4 tornado, which touched down in southwest Omaha and continued north on a route along 72nd Street, proved to be one of the nation’s costliest tornadoes, exceeding $1 billion in inflation-adjusted damage.

It was estimated that 30,000 people lived, worked or went to school in the path of the deadly storm, which ripped a nine-mile scar into the heart of the city. They heeded the sirens and huddled in basements, under tables or wherever they could find cover.

Three people were killed that day, but a sizable number of people were spared.

The tornado was gone as quickly as it had come. Some 30 minutes later, perhaps as many as 300 people were injured, and 2,000-square blocks of Omaha were affected. Cars were tossed like toys, homes were wrecked and businesses were shattered. It was a horrible reminder that things can be replaced, but people can’t.

Let’s take a moment to reminisce on the ones spared who needed great resolve and a little bit of humor to strike back at fate and rebuild.