 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce on the Women's College World Series in Omaha

  • 0

Now that the boys of summer have gone, let’s hear it for the girls! Did you know that the Women’s Softball College World Series was held in Omaha from its inception in 1969 through 1979?

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

How tough was it for the ladies in the early days? Consider this: though the UNO was the host, they didn’t even have a team formed at the time. When they did get a team together, the uniforms were knit shirts with black electrician’s tape on the back for numbers.

Inroads were made on the national front in 1972 with the passage of Title IX, a federal law that mandated equal opportunities for women in all aspects of education and sports.

John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska, won the first Women’s College World Series held in May 1969. First-round games were played at Boyd Park in Omaha, with the semi-finals and championship games played in Fremont.

People are also reading…

The event, now held annually at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, is a major event.

These girls could jump, run, hit and throw with the the best of them. They were the best of them. And if you don’t think so … you’re outta here!

Let’s reminisce on when the Women’s CWS was in town and these ladies rounded the bases and slid into the hearts of Nebraskans.

WCWS 1976

1976: Michigan State Coach Dianne Ulibarri holds trophy surrounded by her first-place team.
WCWS 1972

1972: The throw to Central Missouri's Deborah Brown's was too high allowing Tokyo–Nihon University's Yoshiro Machara to safely reach third base in their game at Dill Field Softball Center.
WCWS 1977

1977: UNO's Kathy Drickey, left, tags out Julie Gault during play at second base in the Women's College World Series. 
WCWS 1977

1977: University of Nebraska at Omaha's Judy Sexton, one of the few women athletic trainers in the nation, ministers to her starting pitcher, Marlene McCauley, at the Women's College World Series at Dill Field. Sixteen teams competed.
WCWS 1975

1975: UNO's Connie Wichman is out trying to steal home. Oregon's Bonnie Sovers makes the tag.
WCWS 1978

1978: Members of the UCLA Bruins, third baseman Marcia Pontoni, Jan Jeffers, pitcher and Jan Wright, catcher,  jump for joy after the last out.

Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'
History

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials
History

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X
History

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

  • Sheritha
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet
History

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom
History

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May
History

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations
History

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring
History

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert