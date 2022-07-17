Reminisce on the Women's College World Series in Omaha

Now that the boys of summer have gone, let’s hear it for the girls! Did you know that the Women’s Softball College World Series was held in Omaha from its inception in 1969 through 1979?

How tough was it for the ladies in the early days? Consider this: though the UNO was the host, they didn’t even have a team formed at the time. When they did get a team together, the uniforms were knit shirts with black electrician’s tape on the back for numbers.

Inroads were made on the national front in 1972 with the passage of Title IX, a federal law that mandated equal opportunities for women in all aspects of education and sports.

John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska, won the first Women’s College World Series held in May 1969. First-round games were played at Boyd Park in Omaha, with the semi-finals and championship games played in Fremont.

The event, now held annually at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, is a major event.

These girls could jump, run, hit and throw with the the best of them. They were the best of them. And if you don’t think so … you’re outta here!

Let’s reminisce on when the Women’s CWS was in town and these ladies rounded the bases and slid into the hearts of Nebraskans.