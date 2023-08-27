Did you know that the reality TV series “Tommy Lee Goes to College,” which was filmed in Nebraska, debuted 18 years ago on NBC.
Aside from the former Mötley Crüe drummer, the show spotlighted Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native Matt Ellis (as Lee’s roommate) and Omahan Natalie Riedmann (as Lee’s “hot tutor”). The true star of the show, however, was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the six-episode series was filmed.
The two debut episodes attracted about 6 million viewers. UNL officials said they saw a spike of visitors to the college’s website after the show aired.
The show basically was a light-hearted look at a rough-edged, tattooed guy who sticks out in an academic setting. Aside from a few bleeped curse words and one drinking scene, “Tommy Lee Goes to College” was a PG representation of college life.
Former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee filmed a reality show on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in 2004. As part of the show, he attended classes in American literature, chemistry and horticulture, and auditioned for the university marching band.
Lisa McEvoy, center, girlfriend of Matt Ellis, left, reacts while watching the first episode of “Tommy Lee Goes to College” on Aug. 16, 2005. Ellis, a bartender at Iguana’s Pub, was picked to be Lee’s roommate in the reality show. At far right is Lisa’s sister Erin McEvoy.