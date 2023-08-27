Did you know that the reality TV series “Tommy Lee Goes to College,” which was filmed in Nebraska, debuted 18 years ago on NBC.

Aside from the former Mötley Crüe drummer, the show spotlighted Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native Matt Ellis (as Lee’s roommate) and Omahan Natalie Riedmann (as Lee’s “hot tutor”). The true star of the show, however, was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the six-episode series was filmed.

The two debut episodes attracted about 6 million viewers. UNL officials said they saw a spike of visitors to the college’s website after the show aired.

The show basically was a light-hearted look at a rough-edged, tattooed guy who sticks out in an academic setting. Aside from a few bleeped curse words and one drinking scene, “Tommy Lee Goes to College” was a PG representation of college life.

It more or less portrayed UNL in a realistic manner, despite always positioning Lee next to an attractive coed.

All in all, the series made the college, Nebraska and its residents look good.

Let’s reminisce on the “reality” of going to college.