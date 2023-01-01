 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce on World-Herald photographer Rudy Smith

  • 0
rudysmithmugs

1970s: World-Herald photojournalist Rudy Smith’s work was printed in publications like Time and Ebony.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Rudy Smith, who was the first fulltime Black employee in The World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963 — the same year Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

During his 45 years as a photographer, he captured politicians, football stars, musicians and community leaders.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Being the first — and the only — Black employee was hard. It was three or four years, he said, before another Black person was hired in the newsroom.

Smith, started as a copy messenger at the age of 18. He taught himself photography while a darkroom technician at the paper. He put himself through college by working at the paper, and became the first Black graduate of the College of Communications at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Smith always loved taking pictures, but working for The World-Herald was more than that for him. Since he had been on the front lines of civil rights battles in Omaha, Smith knew that his camera could also be a tool for racial justice.

People are also reading…

Smith was known for many contributions, chief among them his approach to documenting life in Nebraska, in Omaha and in the city’s African American community.

He said his intention was to capture life, Black life, as it is. He saw himself more as a realist than an artist.

When asked, in 2008, how he felt about being the first Black employee in the newsroom of Nebraska’s largest paper, he said being first wasn’t important to him.

“What’s important to me is that I’m not the last.”

For Smith, his career was about breaking barriers here, in Nebraska, and he did what he set out to do.

RETOUCHED IMAGE FOR RUDY SMITH BOOK

1984: Gladys Knight and the Pips perform at the Civic Auditorium.
Robert Kennedy 1968

1968: During a daylong presidential campaign tour of Nebraska, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy abandoned his traditional speech and invited questions from this audience near 24th and Erskine Streets in North Omaha. Kennedy was in Nebraska campaigning for the May 1968 Nebraska Democratic presidential primary. Two weeks later Kennedy was mortally wounded at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
1976 (copy)

1976: The thrill of victory, right, and the agony of defeat, left. Coach Bill Holliday consoles Holdrege’s Brian Kohlscheen, background, while Aurora cheerleader Suzy Sinner celebrates with brother Scott after 1976 high school Class B state championship basketball game.
The Musical "Dream Girls" was performed at the Center Stage in 1994. Cast members pictured in white, left to right, are Dee Dee Ellis, Julie Valentine, and Shirley Terrel-Jordan. In front is Quiana Smith

1994: The musical “Dream Girls” was performed at the Center Stage. Cast members pictured wearing white, left to right, are Dee Dee Ellis, Julie Valentine, and Shirley Terrel-Jordan. In front is Rudy’s daughter, Q Smith.
Original photo

1970: Joe Orduna scores a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter, jumping over Wake Forest’s Frank Fussell at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska beat Wake Forest 36-12.
1974 - CHAMBERS

1974: Ernie Chambers looks on as the Rev. Marian Jones reads vows to Joe Jordan and JoAnn Gordon. The couple got married at the forth annual Stone Soul Picnic at Carter Lake Park on the Fourth of July.
Civil Rights 1968

1968: A Civil Rights march at 24th and Ohio Streets in North Omaha.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert