Reminisce on World-Herald photographer Rudy Smith

Rudy Smith, who was the first fulltime Black employee in The World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963 — the same year Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

During his 45 years as a photographer, he captured politicians, football stars, musicians and community leaders.

Being the first — and the only — Black employee was hard. It was three or four years, he said, before another Black person was hired in the newsroom.

Smith, started as a copy messenger at the age of 18. He taught himself photography while a darkroom technician at the paper. He put himself through college by working at the paper, and became the first Black graduate of the College of Communications at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Smith always loved taking pictures, but working for The World-Herald was more than that for him. Since he had been on the front lines of civil rights battles in Omaha, Smith knew that his camera could also be a tool for racial justice.

Smith was known for many contributions, chief among them his approach to documenting life in Nebraska, in Omaha and in the city’s African American community.

He said his intention was to capture life, Black life, as it is. He saw himself more as a realist than an artist.

When asked, in 2008, how he felt about being the first Black employee in the newsroom of Nebraska’s largest paper, he said being first wasn’t important to him.

“What’s important to me is that I’m not the last.”

For Smith, his career was about breaking barriers here, in Nebraska, and he did what he set out to do.

Rudy Smith's World-Herald photos through the years