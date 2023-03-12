For St. Patrick’s Day, “O’Maha” rolls out many ways to revel. Aside from making and enjoying corned beef and cabbage, wearing green or enjoying libations at the bar, there’s another way to have family-friendly fun while giving a nod to the history and culture of the Emerald Isle — a parade!

Omaha annually paints the town green for the Irish and the would-be Irish.

Children may love parades, but it’s doubtful they love them as much as politicians. The St. Patrick’s Day parades around Omaha are full of marching bands, drill teams, leprechauns and bagpipers. Even goats go green for the occasion.

Did you know that in Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is a holy day as well as a national holiday?

So let’s reminisce on the day to be seen “wearing o’ the green.” As the Irish saying goes: May you never forget what is worth remembering, or remember what is best forgotten.