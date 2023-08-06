Scorching temperatures continued across Nebraska — and elsewhere in the Midlands — for a third consecutive day 40 years ago.

Back then the continuing heat was caused by a stagnant area of high pressure that has settled like a steaming blanket over the Plains most of the summer. It forced the jet stream north and made it very difficult for cooler air to penetrate into the Midlands.

In the middle of the heat, outdoor chores could be a chore, the garden hose provided gracious relief and shade was a saving grace.

High temperatures included 107 at Grand Island, 103 at Lincoln and 101 at North Platte. Omaha’s high reached 102 .

By Aug. 18, 1983, Omaha had 31 days with temperatures of 90 or higher that summer — more than double the number from July and August of 1981 and 1982.

In Lincoln, residents were urged to conserve water after the system pumped 85.6 million gallons in one day.

Grab something cold to drink, sit by the fan and let’s reminisce on sweating it out in the summer of ’83.