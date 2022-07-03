 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

  • 0

On a quiet Sunday afternoon in 1951, 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw strolled into the Douglas County Jail with a German Luger pistol and helped his brother Dewey Battershaw, 21, and another inmate, Victor Sweet, 24, escape.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

The younger Battershaw bulled his way through four locked doors and sprang his brother and Sweet. The three took a deputy sheriff and an Omaha attorney hostage as they walked out of the jail.

The escapees and hostages headed east to 17th Street, where they caught an Ak-Sar-Ben bus. After a 20-block bus ride, they stole the first of three cars. They picked up two other hostages in their flight from Nebraska. All four hostages were freed unharmed the next day near Auburn, Nebraska.

The fugitives’ trail went cold for 11 days. Then four miles west of St. Johns, Arizona, local authorities began tailing the trio’s speeding 1949 Dodge. As a chase ensued, Clifford Battershaw broke out the rear window of the speeding car and put a bullet through the window of the patrol car.

People are also reading…

Dewey Battershaw was mortally wounded in the two-hour running gun battle with the hard-riding Arizona peace officers; his brother and Sweet were captured.

Let’s reminisce on being your brother’s keeper and breaking him out of jail.

Battershaw007

The Battershaw brothers: Dewey, left, and Clifford.
Battershaw003

Map of the escape route of the three fugitives and their four hostages into southeast Nebraska. The trio avoided main highways and struck to side roads.
Battershaw002

Sheriff's deputies arm themselves to pursue Victor Sweet and the Battershaw brothers.
Battershaw010

Otto Timm was abducted at his home near Gretna by the fugitives. They stole Timm's Chevrolet Sedan to use as their second getaway car.
Battershaw004

The home of Otto Timm. The first car that the fugitives stole ran out of gas near the Timm farmland. Otto Timm was later taken as a hostage and his car became the next escape vehicle.
Battershaw001

Victor Sweet, left, and Clifford Battershaw were captured and taken to the Douglas County Jail on March 25, 1951. Clifford suffered a broken right ankle and other injuries when their stolen car flipped during the police chase in Arizona.
030421-owh-new-backintheday

This is the door from the Douglas County Jail elevator, where a gun-bearing visitor, Clifford Battershaw, entered and helped two prisoners escape on March 4, 1951. It’s one of the four doors that Clifford (not pictured here) came through, and it’s the door leading to the corridor down which the prisoners escaped.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert