Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

On a quiet Sunday afternoon in 1951, 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw strolled into the Douglas County Jail with a German Luger pistol and helped his brother Dewey Battershaw, 21, and another inmate, Victor Sweet, 24, escape.
The younger Battershaw bulled his way through four locked doors and sprang his brother and Sweet. The three took a deputy sheriff and an Omaha attorney hostage as they walked out of the jail.
The escapees and hostages headed east to 17th Street, where they caught an Ak-Sar-Ben bus. After a 20-block bus ride, they stole the first of three cars. They picked up two other hostages in their flight from Nebraska. All four hostages were freed unharmed the next day near Auburn, Nebraska.
The fugitives’ trail went cold for 11 days. Then four miles west of St. Johns, Arizona, local authorities began tailing the trio’s speeding 1949 Dodge. As a chase ensued, Clifford Battershaw broke out the rear window of the speeding car and put a bullet through the window of the patrol car.
Victor Sweet, left, and Clifford Battershaw were captured and taken to the Douglas County Jail on March 25, 1951. Clifford suffered a broken right ankle and other injuries when their stolen car flipped during the police chase in Arizona.
This is the door from the Douglas County Jail elevator, where a gun-bearing visitor, Clifford Battershaw, entered and helped two prisoners escape on March 4, 1951. It’s one of the four doors that Clifford (not pictured here) came through, and it’s the door leading to the corridor down which the prisoners escaped.