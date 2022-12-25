Reminisce: Winter Holidays

Amid the hustle and bustle, the city brims with events for winter holidays in America’s ever more diverse culture.
Celebrate the season with the growing list of religious and cultural identities with holidays such as Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.
African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa, an annual seven-day cultural celebration Dec. 26-Jan. 1. With activities focused around what are called The Seven Principles celebrating traits such as collective work, creativity and purpose, communities join together with feasts, music, dance, and a continued commitment to cultural values.
The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is an eight-night celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt. Celebrations include meals with traditional foods, the lighting of the menorah, and eight nights of games and gifts.
People are also reading…
Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and Christians begin their celebration with a midnight mass.
But there are plenty of nonreligious traditions, too. Christmas was where Santa loomed large, with supporting roles played by presents under the tree, carolers, food and the comfort of family and friends.
These and other winter holidays all share the arrival of hope and the seeds of progress and prosperity and all the kindness, love and humanity they enable.
“Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a Joyous Kwanzaa!”
Reminisce on enjoying your holidays and all the memories they bring.
Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones
Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.
Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.
Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."
Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.
Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.
Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.
As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.
Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.
Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.
Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.