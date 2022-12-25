Reminisce: Winter Holidays

Amid the hustle and bustle, the city brims with events for winter holidays in America’s ever more diverse culture.

Celebrate the season with the growing list of religious and cultural identities with holidays such as Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa, an annual seven-day cultural celebration Dec. 26-Jan. 1. With activities focused around what are called The Seven Principles celebrating traits such as collective work, creativity and purpose, communities join together with feasts, music, dance, and a continued commitment to cultural values.

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is an eight-night celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt. Celebrations include meals with traditional foods, the lighting of the menorah, and eight nights of games and gifts.

Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and Christians begin their celebration with a midnight mass.

But there are plenty of nonreligious traditions, too. Christmas was where Santa loomed large, with supporting roles played by presents under the tree, carolers, food and the comfort of family and friends.

These and other winter holidays all share the arrival of hope and the seeds of progress and prosperity and all the kindness, love and humanity they enable.

“Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a Joyous Kwanzaa!”

Reminisce on enjoying your holidays and all the memories they bring.