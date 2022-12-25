 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce: Winter Holidays

Holiday Lights Festival to illuminate newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall

Amid the hustle and bustle, the city brims with events for winter holidays in America’s ever more diverse culture.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Celebrate the season with the growing list of religious and cultural identities with holidays such as Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa, an annual seven-day cultural celebration Dec. 26-Jan. 1. With activities focused around what are called The Seven Principles celebrating traits such as collective work, creativity and purpose, communities join together with feasts, music, dance, and a continued commitment to cultural values.

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is an eight-night celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt. Celebrations include meals with traditional foods, the lighting of the menorah, and eight nights of games and gifts.

Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and Christians begin their celebration with a midnight mass.

But there are plenty of nonreligious traditions, too. Christmas was where Santa loomed large, with supporting roles played by presents under the tree, carolers, food and the comfort of family and friends.

These and other winter holidays all share the arrival of hope and the seeds of progress and prosperity and all the kindness, love and humanity they enable.

“Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a Joyous Kwanzaa!”

Reminisce on enjoying your holidays and all the memories they bring.

1999: Tyler Eric Glover, 3, and his twin brother Lee Andrew Glover Jr., at right ask Santa if they could touch his beard at the Butler-Gast YMCA Christmas program attended by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Some 600 youth and parents attended.
2002: The Glazer family holds a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in their home. The children of Jennifer and John Glazer — Danny, Grant and Jane — light the candles. 
OMAHA-- 12/11/05: Ryan Sullivan, 10, (from left) his mother Diane, Clayton Haynie, 6, his mother Penny, Keith Hentzen and other residents of Springfield look for the next Christmas carol to sing while gathered around a tree in downtown Springfield at th...

2005: Ryan Sullivan, 10, from left, his mother Diane, Clayton Haynie, 6, his mother Penny, Keith Hentzen and other residents of Springfield look for the next Christmas carol to sing while gathered around a tree in downtown Springfield at the intersection of Main and Second Streets.
OMAHA, NE - Thursday; December 27, 2007 - Charles Ahovissi, artistic director of the African cultural Connection plays the drums as Kwanzaa '07 was celebrated at the Charles B. Washington Branch of the Omaha Public Library near 30th and Ames in Omaha, N...

2007: Charles Ahovissi, artistic director of the African Cultural Connection plays the drums as Kwanzaa was celebrated at the Charles B. Washington branch of the Omaha Public Library.
1997: Rabbi Mendel Katzman explains the stories in in the pictures that are inside the dreidel. The Dreidel House, is a virtual Hanukkah playland that was on display at Regency court Shopping Center.
2002: Foods with an African heritage complement a Kwanzaa celebration. Three generations of Delia Johnson's family will prepare black-eyed peas (for good luck) and a dessert for Kwanzaa. From left: mother-in-law Johannah Johnson, Theadwell Johnson, and Delia Johnson.
The tree is lighted and confetti flutters down on the gathered crowd as Christmas at Union Station kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony in the main hall of the Durham Museum, 801 South 10th Street in Omaha on Friday, November 29, 2013. KENT SIEVERS/T...

2013: The tree is lighted and confetti flutters down on the gathered crowd as Christmas at Union Station kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony in the main hall of the Durham Museum.

