 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Reminisce ... World-Herald paper carriers

  • 0

Back in the day a newspaper route was a common first job, an early symbol of ambition. Daily this youth force would stuff their World-Herald carrier bags with rolled-up newspapers, hang them off their shoulders, or on handlebars, or plop them in a wagon. Weekend deliveries started all too early, and were much heavier to lug around.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

People were particular about where they wanted the paper. Where did you want your paper delivered? Wherever you wanted your paper, that is usually where it was when you retrieved it.

No throwing the paper out the car window for this youth carrier force, and these weren’t just kids on bikes. All modes of transportation were useful to get the paper out. Whether by Grandma Express or Pony Express the paper must be delivered. For many, carrying newspapers was a family tradition.

There was a time when most Omahans got the afternoon paper, with many of those papers delivered by children right after school.

People are also reading…

They not only had to deliver the papers, they were salesmen (and women) and bill collectors as well. These carriers were faithful and dedicated and sometimes record breakers.

Eras may change, but eras don’t necessarily end. Let’s reminisce and salute the “old school” World-Herald paper carriers.

1957: Father and son

1957: Leonard Campbell began carrying a route that his father Henry, center, had delivered in the 1930s. The father and son greet longtime customer, Myrta Jones, with her daily paper.
1973: Charles Byram

1973: Dec. 16, 1973, was Charles Byram Day in Decatur, Nebraska. Byram had the most years of service of any World-Herald carrier and delivered his one millionth newspaper that year.
1958: Thirty-two carriers

1958: Thirty-two carriers were transferred when the World-Herald opened its new 24th Street substation in 1958. Pictured from left are manager Joe Ricceri, with Jack Guarino, Louis Grider, Michael Roth and Reagan Winrow.
1973: Pony Express

1973: It may not be exactly the Pony Express, but brothers James, 14, right, and Steven Greelis, 12, found that their ponies Chico and Jose were a great aid in covering their World-Herald paper route on the eastern fringe of Council Bluffs.
1966: Grandma Express

1966: While her grandsons were away on a fishing trip the paper-carrying chores were being shouldered by the “Grandma Express.” Mrs. Edward Dragon along with eight neighborhood youngsters helped cover the route.
1965: World-Herald carrier Ginny Sholtz

1965: World-Herald carrier Ginny Sholtz, 16, struggles with her load in Valley, Nebraska.

Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park
History

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail
History

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium
History

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'
History

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials
History

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X
History

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

  • Sheritha
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet
History

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom
History

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May
History

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations
History

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring
History

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert