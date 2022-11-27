Reminisce ... World-Herald paper carriers

Back in the day a newspaper route was a common first job, an early symbol of ambition. Daily this youth force would stuff their World-Herald carrier bags with rolled-up newspapers, hang them off their shoulders, or on handlebars, or plop them in a wagon. Weekend deliveries started all too early, and were much heavier to lug around.

People were particular about where they wanted the paper. Where did you want your paper delivered? Wherever you wanted your paper, that is usually where it was when you retrieved it.

No throwing the paper out the car window for this youth carrier force, and these weren’t just kids on bikes. All modes of transportation were useful to get the paper out. Whether by Grandma Express or Pony Express the paper must be delivered. For many, carrying newspapers was a family tradition.

There was a time when most Omahans got the afternoon paper, with many of those papers delivered by children right after school.

They not only had to deliver the papers, they were salesmen (and women) and bill collectors as well. These carriers were faithful and dedicated and sometimes record breakers.

Eras may change, but eras don’t necessarily end. Let’s reminisce and salute the “old school” World-Herald paper carriers.