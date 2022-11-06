Retired Army major was motivated by sense of service

After a military career that took her both near and far, Yen Nguyen hopes to inspire the younger generation to consider a life of service.

The 41-year-old retired Army major spent nearly 22 years in the military. Since then, she’s been both an ROTC instructor at her alma mater, Creighton, and a JROTC instructor at Buena Vista High School in Omaha.

Nguyen’s family fled Vietnam in 1987. After two years in refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines, they reached the United States and have called Omaha home since.

Being 8 years old when the family immigrated, Nguyen said it was never lost on her what a privilege it was to grow up in the U.S. She remembers her parents working hard to provide for their six children.

“When you come from a struggling country, to a country where you can be free to make anything of yourself … we didn’t feel like we were struggling in that sense,” she said.

After graduating from Central High School in 1999, Nguyen headed straight for basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Nguyen said she remembers being the shortest one in the room and surrounded by mostly men, but was proud that she was able to keep up.

“Basic training was great,” she said. “The best decision I made was to join the Army.”

While her initial reasoning for enlisting was to be able to afford college, Nguyen said she stayed because she wanted to serve her country. She and her family owe everything they have to this country, she said.

When she did move on to college, Nguyen joined the ROTC at Creighton and graduated in 2005. She described her experience as challenging and humbling, in a good way.

Nguyen then received her first commission in December 2005. She started at officer training, then moved on to training for the military police. She was first stationed with the 530th Military Police Battalion in Elkhorn.

However, not all of her assignments were domestic. Nguyen went to Iraq in 2008 and said one of her favorite assignments of her career was when she was a first lieutenant overseas.

Nguyen then ended her career as an instructor at Creighton until she retired from the military in December 2020, after which she stayed on as a contract ROTC instructor until June. Ending her career at Creighton felt like a full circle moment, Nguyen said.

“It feels so good because I started my officer career at Creighton and I ended there,” she said. “It all comes around.”

Nguyen and her husband have two sons, Lewis and Richard. Lewis is a senior at Millard North High School and Richard is a freshman at Burke High School, where he is involved in the JROTC.

Nguyen comes from a military family. Her father fought in Vietnam, as did her uncles and her grandfather.

“To continue that lineage, it’s an honor,” she said. “And to be the first female in my family to be in the service, that’s even more of an honor.”

2022 Salute to Service: Midlanders Who Answered the Call History Papillion veteran crawled through wall of fire in WWII Ellis McClintick remembers floating to earth in great pain, from burns to his exposed face and hands and from an injury to his pelvis.