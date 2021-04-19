Retired Omaha doctor learns how he escaped the Holocaust, a story told in new book

Kader met the woman who was there on a trip to Belgium in 1996. She told him the story.

“It takes a lot of love for a mother to tell her son to walk out of a train station and survive while she knows darn well she’s going to her death,’’ Kader said.

Kader and his two older brothers were taken in by an Antwerp orphanage, although that was no protection from the Nazis. His brothers were shipped to Auschwitz at the end of September 1942, when Jewish orphans older than 5 were arrested and deported. The Nazis came back for the children younger than 5 in October.

Kader’s group was waiting for a late-arriving train to Auschwitz when some 10- to 14-year-olds from another orphanage grabbed six of them and took them to their room at the transit camp. That group had been given the OK to return to their orphanage, thanks to intense lobbying by representatives of Elisabeth of Bavaria, queen of Belgium. Kader and his group weren’t part of the release agreement.

When the number of children leaving didn’t correspond with the total the Nazis had recorded earlier, the head of the orphanage said some of the youngsters had measles and were allowed to leave so they wouldn’t infect any officers.