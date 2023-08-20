Take it from a newsman of the era: South Omaha once was every bit as wild and wooly as Deadwood or Leadville.

“It was a queer town in those early days of the Magic City’s existence,’’ Eugene O. Mayfield wrote in 1891. “I remember well how hard it was to get a square meal the day I blew in. Good boarding houses were a rarity and at the same time a luxury.

“There were scores of chop houses and any man that could get a hold of a barrel of whiskey and a few kegs of beer could, and it seems did, start a saloon. Gambling was carried on open-handed and mud was ankle deep everywhere. Such boom, boom, all day long and Sunday, too, has never been seen outside of a western mining town.”

South Omaha was rough around the edges before, during and after its incorporation in 1886. Especially before, the Omaha Bee wrote in 1915:

“There was no police, no local authority, no organization, no legal restraints except those of county and state. So things were lively and it was considered a dull evening when there weren’t at least a half a dozen fist fights and a shooting scrape or two.”

One November night in 1885, at Bruno Strathman’s Wisconsin House saloon and boarding house, John Barrett pounded beers. Getting into a quarrel, he fired four shots through the front door then ran out toward his mother’s home.

On the street, he knocked into Jack Cook and fired a shot. Cook, a bartender, was armed and fired at Barrett, striking him in the leg. While Barrett made it to his mother’s house and a doctor was called, a mob of more than 100 gathered. Their target for lynching? Not Cook, but Barrett, a convicted horse thief in Iowa.

They dispersed only when the doctor said the injury could be fatal. It was, as Barrett lived only two more weeks. Upon his death, two of his brothers (no angels themselves, as they were hanged in Minneapolis for murder three years later) swore out a warrant for Cook’s arrest. Marshal Paddy Lynch, who wielded an elm club about 3 feet long, stepped in before Barrett’s friends took on Cook’s friends.

A coroner’s jury convened, and the verdict may still rank as the oddest returned in county history:

“We, the jury duly impaneled to inquire into the death of one John Barrett, find that he came to his death from a gunshot wound, said shot being fired by one Jim Cook. We hereby recommend that a laurel wreath be placed on said Cook’s brow in appreciation of the good work he has done for this community.”

Mayfield, the newsman, recounted several other killings when he returned to South Omaha in 1925.

One was of Leon St. Clair, whose wife ran the New York cigar store on Railroad Avenue that was a front for a brothel. The murder never was solved although she alleged a policeman fired the shot (and he had asked Mayfield to alibi for him if needed).

One night at the Transit House, Mayfield found its chef stabbed, the knife still in the victim’s breast. That murderer was known, but never captured, but it was Mayfield who was put under arrest for touching the corpse — removing the knife — before the coroner’s arrival.

Not all the nuggets of the Magic City are from a police blotter.

The first route from Omaha, which stopped at Vinton Street, to South Omaha was a wagon path called the Ridge road. It was said to be a devious path along and around the ridge that is now 24th Street, through woodlands, to Pivonka’s Lake.

Frank Pivonka, the landowner, opened the first saloon, a shed-roof shanty. His first stock was two kegs of beer with a wet blanket covering them. Soon there were five saloons, then many, many more for the thirsty packinghouse workers.

Stink Creek was the locals’ name for Mud Creek, for it carried away stockyards sewage.

N Street, because of its early prominence, was the first street graded once South Omaha became self-governing. Some business entrances were left two to four feet above or below street level. Mike O’Hern, at his store near 26th, built a crosswalk with beer kegs as support. The kegs were there for a long time, as the graders filled in the street over them.

When the packinghouses began bringing in workers, a Mr. Ellsworth had a boarding house on the hill at 33rd and R Streets. It was filled with Chicago transplants.

One night, a Jim McKeon wrote on the side of the boarding house in large red letters, “Ellsworth’s Indians.” It’s the reason that portion of South Omaha became known as Indian Hill.

In the early city hall at 25th and N Streets, the council chambers and the police court were in the basement. There was a saloon over the courtroom — owned by the police court judge, George Ruether — and frequently those who were overserved were removed from the bar above to the bar of the court below.

More South Omaha firsts, as found in the Omaha Bee in 1915 or the South Omaha Sun in 1954:

First male child born, Henry Wordeman, Jan. 23, 1885. First female child born, Catherine Rowley, Aug. 3, 1886.

First marriage, John F. Richthart and Mrs. Anna Williams on Aug. 22, 1885.

First death, Thomas Kerr, the 5-month-old son of William and Onie Kerr, from cholera on July 4, 1884.

First school, in a log house at 27th and M Streets in 1885. Anna Carroll was the first teacher.

First storekeeper, W.G. Sloane, whose counters were so close together by barrels, sacks, sides of bacon and cowboys that making it past the molasses barrel was near impossible.

First boarding house, a small frame building on the east side of 25th Street between M and N Streets started in May 1884 by “Bill” Jones. It could house 75.

First brick building, on N Street and leased to John Titchar for, what else, a hotel and saloon.

First blacksmith shop, started by Jack Howe on 25th Street between N and O Streets. First livery stable, started by Jesse Hogate at 24th and N.

First physician, J.M. Glasgow, arriving in June 1886. He’d sew up scalp wounds and probe for stray bullets.

First Sunday school, September 1884; first Catholic Mass, November 1885, both in the Ryan school house on 27th Street between M and N.

First community celebration, July 4, 1885. It was held on 24th Street between J and K Streets at Kavan’s Gardens.

First police force, Ed Grice and Al Ward in 1886. They were to be paid by the residents, and slow payment caused Ward to soon quit.

As Eugene Mayfield mused in 1925, will there ever be another new town born like old South Omaha?

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023