'Spring' returns to Omaha, Part 2

The curators at Joslyn were, of course, aware of “Spring’s” tumultuous history, and at some point decided to exhibit her behind glass, not the norm for an oil on canvas. Unfortunately, it proved to be inadequate protection. On Jan. 11, 1976, a disturbed viewer attacked poor “Spring” with a bronze statue that was on exhibit in the same room, breaking the glass and causing significant damage to her for a second time. The assailant, like Carey Warbington in 1890 before him, was later found to be insane. Repairs were made at the St. Louis Art Museum, and “Spring” was returned to Joslyn within six months. Since then, she has been protected while on exhibit with a sturdier Plexiglas covering.

The good news for “Spring” and her creator is that, during the latter part of the 20th century, their reputations were also being repaired. Bouguereau’s technical proficiency was again being recognized as masterful. In fact, in 1976 her estimated market value was up to $50,000! (I wish I could use the “Antiques Road Show” sound effects for increase in value.) And best of all, at age 107, “Spring” got a part in the movies.