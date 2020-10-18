'Spring' returns to Omaha

“She has been regaled, reviled and reinstated. She has survived two attacks on her person, and has bounced back as fresh and exuberant as ever. She mysteriously turned up in the 1870s in the movies! At 134, she looks great, even behind glass. Way to go, girl!”

This quotation, I blush to tell you, is from me. In June 2020, Joslyn Art Museum asked members to email 50 words describing their favorite Joslyn work of art. I chose “Le Printemps.” It translates as “Spring,” but is known as “Return of Spring” in the U.S. To save precious ink, I will refer to the painting as “Spring,” or “she” or “her,” herein. I chose her because of her very colorful local history.

William-Adolphe Bouguereau, painting in Paris, completed the canvas in 1886. Throughout his career, he was an academician, unswayed by the upstart impressionists. His work was admired for its near-photographic but idealized realism, its pleasing colors and, no doubt, for its somewhat titillating subject matter.

Soon after completing “Spring,” Bouguereau sold or consigned her to Boussod, Valadon & Cie., a Parisian art dealer with a branch in New York City.