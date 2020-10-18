'Spring' returns to Omaha

“She has been regaled, reviled and reinstated. She has survived two attacks on her person, and has bounced back as fresh and exuberant as ever. She mysteriously turned up in the 1870s in the movies! At 134, she looks great, even behind glass. Way to go, girl!”
This quotation, I blush to tell you, is from me. In June 2020, Joslyn Art Museum asked members to email 50 words describing their favorite Joslyn work of art. I chose “Le Printemps.” It translates as “Spring,” but is known as “Return of Spring” in the U.S. To save precious ink, I will refer to the painting as “Spring,” or “she” or “her,” herein. I chose her because of her very colorful local history.
William-Adolphe Bouguereau, painting in Paris, completed the canvas in 1886. Throughout his career, he was an academician, unswayed by the upstart impressionists. His work was admired for its near-photographic but idealized realism, its pleasing colors and, no doubt, for its somewhat titillating subject matter.
Soon after completing “Spring,” Bouguereau sold or consigned her to Boussod, Valadon & Cie., a Parisian art dealer with a branch in New York City.
In 1873, George Washington Lininger had moved his highly successful farm implement business to Omaha from Council Bluffs. He was already a multimillionaire, and so, in 1879, he sold the business to become a world traveler and collector of art and antiquities on a huge scale. He was, by a wide margin, the foremost collector and promoter of art in Omaha at the time.
In 1888, George and his wife, Caroline, built an addition to their home at 224 N. 18th St. that served as exhibit and storage space for his collections. The Lininger Art Gallery became the only significant exhibitor in Omaha, open to the public for free on certain days of the week. The Gallery reportedly had up to 15,000 visitors a year, and many more in 1898 during the Trans-Mississippi Exposition.
In 1890, a group of wealthy Omahans, including Lininger, formed the Omaha Art Exhibitors Association to plan a first-class art show. The association succeeded in mounting the Omaha Art Exhibition of 1890 in the Steele Building, yet to become the longtime home of the Baum Iron Co.
For the star of the show, they persuaded Boussod to exhibit Bouguereau’s “Spring,” then on sale for $18,000, the equivalent of $500,000 in today’s dollars.
On Dec. 15, 1890, a young man viewing the Exhibition furiously hurled a chair at “Spring,” tearing her in two places at least 15 inches long.
Afterward, the Omaha Bee was allowed to interview the perp, Carey Warbington, a bookkeeper for Orchard & Co., at the Omaha Police Station. He owned up to the assault, which was prompted by an attempt to “protect the virtue of woman.” Warbington had this exchange, among others, with the reporter:
Q. Did you ever see that picture or a similar one before tonight?
A. Not in a public place among respectable people. I have seen them in houses of ill-fame.
Q. When were you in a house of ill-fame?
A. Only a few days ago.
Q. Will you state the purpose that took you to such a place?
A. Yes sir. I went there to collect a bill.
The Exhibitors Association acknowledged that they would be obliged to indemnify the owner for the damage and have the canvas returned to Paris for repair by the artist. They were especially worried that no one would exhibit in Omaha after such an act of vandalism by one of its own citizens. Indeed, Omaha was for a time held up to ridicule in some art circles because of this incident.
Soon after the attack, “Spring” actually continued to be exhibited, along with the weaponized chair, rips plainly to be seen. Admission to the post-attack showing in Omaha’s New York Life Building was 25 cents, reportedly to help pay for the damage.
There are indications that, as late as 1895, Bouguereau was pursuing a $30,000 suit against members of the Association. Legal hassles and postponed repairs delayed “Spring’s” return to the art market until 1901, when she was bought for the equivalent of $7,000 by — you guessed it — George W. Lininger.
This was not happenstance; I suspect that Lininger and his colleagues were determined to bring “Spring” back to Omaha. Or it may have been a case of “You break it, you bought it.”
After her return, Lininger’s Gallery proudly displayed “Spring” on its east wall (see my postcard), so all Omahans were able to admire the city’s most notable and notorious painting.
When George died in 1907, interest in his gallery dropped off, but Caroline kept it going as best she could until a few years before she died in 1927, at age 91.
Next week: Part II, “Spring” Stays in Omaha.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
