Stephen Decatur was good at ditching.

Ditched his real last name. Ditched wives more than once. Ditched Nebraska Territory.

His short time in the state has been commemorated through the naming of an Omaha street and the Burt County village on the Missouri River that he helped found.

But if Decatur had kept his last name, those would be known as Bross Street and Bross, Nebraska.

Stephen Decatur Bross in all likelihood was named for the American naval officer and commodore killed in a duel in 1820. It’s unlikely Bross was related to him, although once he came to the West he referred to himself as Commodore Stephen Decatur and claimed he was his nephew.

From an early autobiographical paragraph, he was born in November 1815 in a log cabin in Montigue, New Jersey. “I was bread (sic) a shoemaker and earned money enough to go to College,” he wrote in 1843, when he was principal of Farmer’s Hall Academy in Goshen, New York.

Two years later, Decatur — from here on, we’ll call him that — was married with one child and a second on the way. He left them.

He told his wife he was going on business to New York City, took a few clothes and bade her goodbye. He stayed a night or two in the city. One evening, he walked out of his hotel and so began his double life. One that now needs facts separated from romantic fiction.

Much of Decatur’s biography comes from Alfred Sorenson’s 1923 “The Story of Omaha,” but even Sorenson’s chapter devoted to “A Man of Mystery” contains some errors. Such as placing Decatur in the region in 1841 — while Decatur clearly was still in the East.

Decatur fought in the Mexican War with Alexander Doniphan’s regiment, marching under the command of Stephen Kearny to Santa Fe and Chihuahua. He was known as a brave and gallant soldier.

By 1851 Decatur as on the west bank of the Missouri, working for Peter Sarpy’s trading post at Bellevue. He spoke the languages of the Omaha, Ponca, Pottawattamie and Sioux peoples.

“He is most courteous and obliging,” observed Swiss artist Rudolph Kurz on an 1851 visit. “Two months ago he served as sailor on a ship because, owing to the illness of his comrades on their way to California, he got stuck fast in this region.”

He operated a Sarpy-owned ferry on the Loup River in 1853 near present-day Columbus.

On Feb. 9, 1854, Decatur and Sarpy were among the 11 incorporators of the Bellevue Town Company. It fulfilled Decatur’s ambition of locating a town at the trading post.

In his buckskin clothes, “Commodore” Decatur became well-known among the first settlers of Bellevue and Omaha. At the new territory’s first Fourth of July celebration, Decatur’s toast to “Nebraska! The Keystone of the Federal arch” was received with the wildest applause of the day.

He presided, but with incident, at the funeral of Logan Fontenelle, who was killed in a fight with a band of Sioux.

While reading the Episcopal church burial service, he was interrupted. Cried out a Mrs. Sloan, “Stephen Decatur, a man of your character ought to be ashamed of yourself to make a mockery of the Christian religion by reading the solemn service of the church.”

She favored temperance, and because of his drinking and other habits, considered him unfit as a minister. He finished the burial ceremony.

Decatur and Sarpy were among those in the Decatur Town and Ferry Company that sited the town of Decatur in 1855. It was where Sarpy had an Indian trading post and Decatur was its manager.

Curiosity was building. Who was this Stephen Decatur? He dressed like a frontiersman, but quoted Horace in Latin. Whispers began that he was using an assumed name, that he was no relation to the famous commodore.

Family members from home were coming out west, including future Chicago Tribune newspaperman and Illinois Lt. Gov. William Bross . One narrative has William meeting Stephen at the Bellevue trading post in 1855, but Decatur would not recognize William as his brother and the chagrined brother left “with a sorrowful heart.”

Another story has a former pupil from New York, David Moffat, recognizing Decatur at a public meeting in Omaha and informing William, who sent brother John, a prominent lawyer in Chicago, to Nebraska.

The latter version might lead into Sorenson’s take, that one of the Bross brothers — which one, he doesn’t identify — unsuccessfully tried to uncover Decatur’s identity at a saloon in downtown Omaha. Decatur became enraged. The brother, said to be an army officer, demanded that Decatur show him his left hand. Was there a scar, which the brother said he made with a hatchet?

Decatur wanted to fight. The brother retreated from the saloon and “the affair was hushed up,” the author wrote.

Decatur took a second wife. In 1855 he met Margaret (Waldo) Thompson, a widowed mother of three, when she was trying to recover her late husband’s claim between Omaha and Bellevue, and between claims of Sarpy and Decatur. Her oldest son, Waldo, was the first page in the Nebraska territorial legislature.

The Nebraska chapter of Decatur’s double life ends in 1859 when he succumbed to the Colorado gold rush fever. He left his second family behind, this one in a cabin on “Decatur Spring.” James Godfrey Decatur was Decatur’s only offspring. A son and daughter died in infancy and were buried on the Decatur farm.

He enlisted in the Third Regiment of the Colorado Cavalry during the Civil War and was the acting battalion adjutant during the controversial Sand Creek Massacre in November 1864.

Decatur settled in the Georgetown mining district. A flowery writer and a first-rate drinker, “Old Sulphurets” was his nom de plume when writing for the Georgetown Miner as its associate editor. He served two years in the Colorado territorial legislature.

The Bross brothers, especially William, kept trying to get Decatur to admit to his true identity. One effort was in the early 1870s. Bross was on a trip to the Pacific Coast when he purportedly was met at the door by a Native American woman who said she was Mrs. Decatur.

For those counting, she’s wife No. 3. With nary a divorce.

When Decatur was appointed Colorado’s commissioner to the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition in 1876, he stopped off in Chicago to see William Bross and met other relatives, a sister and two more brothers. Didn’t budge on his alter ego.

In Philadelphia, the children of the son born after he left his New York family visited him. So did some townspeople from Goshen, who recognized him. He remained in denial.

Decatur lived out his years in mining camps in the Sangre de Cristo mountains west of Pueblo, Colorado. The “commodore” died almost penniless on June 3, 1888, in Rosita, Colorado.