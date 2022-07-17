Stu Pospisil: A look at Omaha's early millionaires

Compared to 1925, millionaires are a dime a dozen in Omaha.

A couple years ago, it was reported that Nebraska had 40,000 households with at least $1 million in investable assets. One of every 20 households. Hazarding a guess, half of those 40,000 were in the metro area.

On Forbes magazine’s world wealth list, Warren Buffett is No. 6 ($116.8 billion) and Henry Davis of Greater Omaha ($2.3 billion) No. 1,282 as of this month.

Forbes wasn’t around in 1925. But the federal treasury actuary was. And Joseph McCoy figured there was one millionaire for every 10,500 people in the country. That, the Omaha Daily News reported, triggered speculation as to the 25 millionaires in the city.

McCoy sent the parlor guessing game into chagrin when he counted only 15 in the entire state.

“Businessmen and bankers believe his figures are too low, that there are probably 10 more millionaires in this state than the treasury man has estimated,” the Daily News said. “A good many charity workers will tell you McCoy’s estimates are high, but that’s human nature.”

McCoy didn’t name the 15. So the Daily News speculated who they were. Only one, Frank Woods of Woods Brothers real estate in Lincoln, was not an Omahan.

Let’s examine the Omahans who made the Daily News 15 and what their estates were, building to the not-surprising richest person in town.

15. Dr. Harold Gifford (1858-1929) was a founder of the Omaha Medical College and Fontenelle Forest and had an international practice in eye surgery.

Estate: A 1931 report listed a balance of $75,000 after nearly $100,000 in claims were paid. Not included were his land holdings. The family in the 1970s donated 800 acres next to the forest.

14. John Webster Towle (1872-1943) owned Omaha Steel Works and oil was discovered on his farms near Falls City. He had many military contracts during World War II and had been foreman of the grand jury that had investigated the 1919 Douglas County Courthouse riot.

Estate: Gross value in 1947 was $612,095.

13. Charles N. Dietz (1853-1933) made his money in lumber, coal and sand. He was a millionaire by the time he was 50. He had been the first student registered at Iowa State in 1868.

Estate: Valued at $335,000 in 1935.

12. James A. Sunderland (1860-1937) owned Sunderland Brothers fuel and building supply and was in the syndicate that built the city’s first skyscraper, the City National Bank building.

Estate: Probable value was more than $3 million.

11. Charles C. George (1863-1940) was in a family of Realtors and in the City National Bank building syndicate. He helped a brother (J. Edward) and a sister each build up assets of more than $250,000 and inherited their holdings upon their deaths.

Estate: Unknown.

10. Joseph L. Baker (1854-1940) was a founder of the United State Gypsum Co., invested in banks and owned the Baker Ice Machine Co. The last, the Daily News said, did the most far-reaching business of a locally owned company. In one week, 20 queries were received from foreign countries for his machines.

Estate: Without the ice machine plant, $47,000.

(9. Frank Woods, Lincoln)

8. Rufus E. Lee (1874-1935) amassed his wealth organizing and amalgamating electric light and power plants in the Midwest through Continental Gas and Electric, including Lincoln; Columbus, Ohio; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Estate: Unknown. Lee had bought the City National Bank skyscraper for $1 million (it was built for $1.7 million) in 1925 and it was sold to the Maenner Co. for an undisclosed amount in 1938.

7. Gilbert Hitchcock (1859-1934), the founder of The World-Herald, served three terms in the House and two in the Senate.

Estate: Valued in 1934 at $2.225 million.

6. Nelson B. Updike (1871-1948) was a lumber and coal dealer who was one of the organizers of the Omaha Grain Exchange. In 1920, he bought the Omaha Bee and in 1927 consolidated it with the Omaha Daily News. A year later, he sold the newspapers to William Randolph Hearst.

Estate: $1.644 million.

5. Rome Miller (1855-1941) rose from a cabin boy on a Mississippi River packet to become Omaha’s wealthiest and largest hotel owner. He owned the Rome and the Fontenelle and was vice president of the Hotel Biltmore in Los Angeles.

Estate: Unknown. Said to have been a millionaire, his property went to his two children.

4. Mrs. Catherine Barbeau Nash (1848-1928) was the widow of Edward W. Nash, whose fortune began with the American Smelting and Refining Co.

Estate: $541,386. After E.W. Nash died in 1905, his estate was taxed on $1.3 million and another $250,000 was Omaha property held in her name only.

3. Ervine John Brandeis (1895-1974) was the youngest on this list, only 30 and the chief owner of the J.L. Brandeis and Sons department store and Brandeis Investment Co. He was left a $1.56 million estate.

Estate: Unknown. His foundation gave away more than $1 million in the decade before his death in Los Angeles. His estate was to pay almost $225,000 in inheritance tax to Douglas County. He also paid out a $1 million divorce settlement to his second wife, ex-Ziegfield Follies girl Emily Ryan Coleman, in the 1920s.

2. Robert Z. Drake (1870-1962) was described in the 1920s as America’s biggest bridge builder, his company erecting more than 30,000 in the U.S. and Canada.

Estate: Bankrupt. In 1930, he said he was worth a “conservative” $1.5 million but lost his fortune in the depression year of 1932.

1. Sarah Joslyn (1851-1940) was the widow of George A. Joslyn, whose fortune was built through the Western Newspaper Union.

Estate: $3.054 million. She had given away $4.6 million of her husband’s $6.707 million estate, mostly for the construction Joslyn Memorial.

Given that $1 million in 1925 equates to $16.115 million today, Mrs. Joslyn inherited more than $100 million.