Life in the fast lane, when it comes to Omaha’s primary east-west thoroughfare, has had its twists and turns.

There’s not a person alive who hasn’t known Dodge Street as the main drag. But for a long time, it was Farnam Street.

But only so far. Only to 49th Street.

The section where the City Council last week rejected roundabouts at 50th and 52nd Streets, keeping Farnam’s reversible lanes, came later.

Those have been in place, as has Dodge’s reversible center lane, for 65 years.

With Farnam in the news, it’s timely to delve into the quirks associated with Dodge and Farnam. Each had topographical challenges.

Farnam was the more important of the two streets in early Omaha. City Hall and the county courthouse were on it.

The Omaha Bee recalled Farnam’s early history in 1905:

“Those who lived in Omaha about 1880 can distinctly remember a country road leading over a very steep hill west from 16th on Farnam with a few small houses scattered along both sides of the street from 20th Street west to about 26th. About that time the city council decided to extend Farnam further west, which was practically extending it into the country, to 36th.

“The ground was rough and hilly and to make a passable street it was necessary to fill the low places and make deep excavations in the high places, with the result that West Farnam from 25th west had more of the appearance of a railroad grade than a city street.”

High clay banks were left on both sides of the street. When William Kierstead built at 32nd Avenue, there was a 40-foot-high clay bank on the house’s west side. But starting in 1886, the banks were graded down and the street’s Gold Coast district — the genesis of today’s Blackstone area — began to form. By 1887, Farnam was paved from Eighth to 36th Streets.

Eventually Farnam reached the village of Dundee Place, stopping at today’s 49th Street. The extension to Happy Hollow Boulevard, its limit with Elmwood Park to the west, came in 1915 with the platting of the high-end Evanston. Farnam’s path curved to avoid a large drop-off to the boulevard.

Elmwood Park was a roadblock that Farnam could not overcome.

Dodge Street? Well in 1952, a World-Herald writer proclaimed it the least likely to succeed of any of the streets on the city’s original plat. Its hills were, and are, a roller coaster, and actually were worse until the early 1900s.

Ted Landale detailed how the street’s eastern terminus was a swamp along the Missouri River. Then Dodge climbed on a 20% grade to Capitol Hill (now Central High’s campus), only for the ground to drop 25 feet before 24th Street.

Just to get to today’s elevations, he wrote, cuts were needed of 39 feet at 19th Street, 36 feet at 20th Street, 20 feet at 35th Avenue and 21 feet at 43rd Avenue. Likewise, fills were made of 25 feet in that first gully near today’s Joslyn Museum, 38 feet at 28th Avenue, 22 feet at Turner Boulevard, 19 feet at 35th Street and 11 feet just two blocks west at 36th.

Not until 1906, when the section from 20th to 26th was completed, was Dodge cut through from the river to the Big Papillion Creek. Past 72nd Street, Dodge’s alignment was brought north several blocks to use the section road between farms.

When the Lincoln Highway route was established in 1913 through the city, it came in from Council Bluffs on the Douglas Street (later Ak-Sar-Ben) bridge to 10th Street and went south a block to Farnam. It went west on Farnam to 49th Street, atop a ridge, then north to Dodge and then west.

Farnam had just been paved with asphalt from 40th to 49th earlier in 1913 so Dundee citizens had an all-weather connection to Omaha.

Well, almost all-weather. In Farnam’s first month of use as the Lincoln Highway, nearly 25 vehicles were wrecked or seriously damaged when eastbound drivers skidded down the hill from 48th Street.

The Lincoln Highway Association asked Omaha to change Farnam’s name to Lincoln Way. That didn’t happen. But Dodge in the Dundee vicinity carried the Lincoln Way designation for a time, based on 1910s photos of illuminated street signs mounted atop the district’s distinctive decorative lamp posts that remain.

Dodge was widened in 1925 from 25th Street to Turner Boulevard, but remained just 30 feet wide from Turner to 40th Street. Then, as now, motorists faced that nasty climb up to 33rd Street.

Omaha fell off the Lincoln Highway route in 1930. A new bridge at Blair eliminated the need for U.S. 30 to dip into Council Bluffs and Omaha before reaching Fremont and points west. The road through Omaha became designated U.S. 30 South.

Those changes led to Dodge “getting a new lease on life, a highway lease,” from a line in the 1952 World-Herald story.

In the mid-1930s, the state made Dodge a four-lane “super highway.” It became the route into Omaha for old Nebraska 8 from Norfolk on Military Road, U.S. 6 from Lincoln on West Center Road and U.S. 30 South. Better, and cheaper, to build one modern highway than update several that were two lanes and 18 feet wide (a mind-set revived 60 years later for the West Dodge Expressway).

“Dodge Street wound up with the highway, not because it was the best location for the highway, but because the City of Omaha was almost broke and couldn’t afford to pay for the right-of-way for the highway anyplace else," Landale wrote.

How to route it through the city to connect with the Missouri River bridge? The state’s plan to widen Dodge from Turner to Happy Hollow Boulevards hit snags — a leveling at 39th Street and an overpass over Turner. Property acquisition was needed and the city couldn’t afford to pay damages.

The federal government suggested using Underwood Avenue through the heart of the exclusive Fairacres district into Dundee, then California Street with a high viaduct over the Belt Line railroad and Saddle Creek Road. Grades were too steep.

So the route was Dodge. Only after rejections of options that included a cut-over to Farnam somewhere west of 40th Street, viaducts through Turner Park to connect with Douglas Street (the main shopping street in downtown, but not cut through from the park until 1930) and a large viaduct on Dodge over Turner Boulevard (it had been proposed a decade earlier).

Bottlenecks became frequent on Dodge at 20th, 24th, 49th and 50th Streets by 1950. The first left-turn ban on the street was in 1951 at 24th, then implemented two years later for all turns from 30th to 52nd Streets. City traffic engineer Burt Whedon said the street was carrying 50% more traffic during peak hours than its design.

In 1954, as the last of the streetcar routes were giving way to buses, Omaha instituted one-way streets for parts of the downtown business district and the roads designated as U.S. 73-75 (Cuming, Burt, 13th and 14th primarily) and U.S. 6-30A (Dodge and Douglas).

Dodge and Douglas were one-way to Turner Park. That’s when, after a quarter-century, the S-shaped link to Douglas through the northeast tip of Turner Park was built.

In 1956, Farnam became one-way westbound to 42nd Street. The city built a cut-off, using a long-vacated 42nd Avenue, to send eastbound traffic onto Harney Street. That had been proposed 30 years earlier.

In 1958, the city addressed the traffic tie-ups on Farnam and Dodge by implementing reversible lanes on both.

To make Farnam’s two lanes one-way during rush hours, the city extended Farnam across the northeast tip of Elmwood Park to Dodge, widened Farnam from Saddle Creek Road to 46th and installed turning lanes and traffic signals at 50th and 52nd.

Farnam carried 12,000 cars a day. The intersection improvements alone added 1,000 to the capacity load.

Dodge had been only four lanes with parking on the south side. The city eliminated the parking to make the fifth, reversible middle lane, at first between Turner Boulevard and 52nd Street, and added the overhead lane signals.

The fifth lane between 52nd and 69th Streets was added in 1965, but not without controversy. For the widening, 159 trees — stately elms and some maple and black locust — were removed.

“They’re all scarred up,’’ said former mayor Roy Towl, who saw the first trees go in with the development of Fairacres. “People get killed there. When a street gets up against a tree, it’s time for the tree to go away.”

Dodge’s traffic pattern has remained unchanged since 1958. Before the pandemic, more than 50,000 vehicles passed through the Dodge/Farnam intersection.

Farnam reverted to two-way traffic between Turner Boulevard and 36th Street in 2009 when Midtown Crossing was developed and between 36th and 42nd Street in 2014 to help slow traffic through the revived Blackstone District.