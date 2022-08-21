Stu Pospisil: An old school(s) history lesson

Back to school time. The subject is Douglas County’s school districts.

Through the years, there have been at least 67 numbered districts, starting with the Omaha Public Schools as District No. 1 in 1857.

South Omaha, Benson, Elkhorn, Millard, Ralston, Bennington and Douglas County West (Valley/Waterloo) grew to be high schools. Florence and Irvington had high schools before absorbed into OPS. Westside High’s roots were with Underwood.

Relax. No test will follow.

Most, if not, all districts started as one-room school houses. The last to close was Fairview in District 41, at 223rd Street and Edgewater Road northwest of the Elkhorn area, in 2000. The district lasted 125 years and survived the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak of 1913 that launched a blackboard into Washington County.

The book on the county’s elementary-only districts shut in 2001 with Elm Tree, near the Valley Cemetery. Elm Tree originally was known as the Byarsville School, named after the Byars family who farmed in the area. It’s said the Elm Tree name came after another Elm Tree school (District 35) in the area burned down, and its students were sent to Byarsville.

Since the OPS history is so massive, and will be featured in future columns, we’ll skip past it for now. Same for the high schools of the past. The grade schools hold a lot of history, and some need revisiting and corrections.

Such as Oakdale in District 66. Its first location was not 9801 West Center Road, where the school has been since 1928, but at the northwest corner of 90th Street and West Center. The frame building opened in 1871, a year after District 31 was created.

Underwood (District 46) was another of the three districts that merged in 1947 to form District 66, the Westside Community Schools. Its first school was on the northeast corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets after the district formed in 1876. It moved to 78th and Cass Streets (south side) in 1894 and built a new school in 1926.

The third district in the merger was Loveland (District 65). It was organized in 1932 from parts of Districts 16, 19 and 31.

Many of the once-rural districts were absorbed into OPS.

An interesting start was by District 64, which was split off from District 16 (Sunny Slope) in 1923. The district’s first school was the “Brown Shack” at 85th and Lake Streets. The house had been a kidnapping crime scene the year before, when two young women were placed in chains in a cave for 17 hours and their would-be rescuer was taken hostage and escaped while ex-convict Fred Brown was digging a grave in which to bury him.

In 1924, there were nearly 50 students crammed into the “shack” before District 64 built this year at 8801 Maple St. The school was named West Maple. The district merged with OPS in 1959.

Prairie Center was the District 55 school. It always was in the 60th and Grover Streets neighborhood. It opened as a one-room school for 14 students in 1888, with the building destroyed by the 1913 tornado. It eventually became four rooms before it closed in 1960 to make way for the 60th Street interchange to Interstate 80.

Dundee was the last school in District 53. Before the village of Dundee’s first school opened at 4908 California St. in 1891, District 53’s first school was on land that became Joslyn Castle at 40th and Davenport Streets. Another school was the Reed School on the south side of Dodge Street east of present-day UNO.

Dundee, which offered high school classes for a time and even had a football team, merged with OPS in 1915 when the city of Omaha annexed the town.

Central Park and Mount View are schools that came from District 38. The district’s first school was on the southwest corner of 42nd Street and Grand Avenue. When city annexation brought the school into OPS in 1888, it was renamed Central Park. District 38 relocated its school to the present site on 52nd Street between Fort Street and Hartman Avenues. Sometime in the 1920s it gained the Mount View name.

In 1959, Mount View parents and principal Jack Hallstrom finally succeeded in getting the speed limit reduced on 52nd Street, still under county maintenance, from 65 mph to 40. Sixty-five? That’s like having the Interstate at the schoolhouse door.

Beals, at 48th and Walnut Streets, is the legacy of District 6, which once stretched from Hanscom Park to 80th and Center, south to L Street and north to Leavenworth. The first district school was at 52nd and Center Streets and known as the Eckerman school. A school at 48th and William Streets was added in the West Side addition platted in 1885.

Complications began in 1887 when the city annexed parts of District 6. OPS built Ambler Place at 43rd and Castelar. Eckerman was in no-man’s land, it being outside the city limits. The next year, District 35 (Prairie Center) was carved from District 6.

In 1900, the Ambler Place, Eckerman and West Side attendance areas were combined. The Ambler Place and West Side buildings were moved, and a new building with two rooms added, for the first Beals School.

What was left of District 6 was served by West Lawn Hill northeast of 63rd and Center Streets. The district in 1924 built Pickard School, named for land donor Oscar J. Pickard. District 6 ended with its merger the following year with OPS.

District 2 was Saratoga, an early rival of Omaha. Its first school was at 24th Street and Ames Avenue. It came into OPS in 1890. District 3 was south of town, much of the territory becoming the city of South Omaha. Its merger with OPS was in 1915.

There were schools that pre-date the formal organization of rural Douglas County districts. Settlers near Elkhorn are said to have built a log school house in the 1850s on a hill south of the West Papillion Creek. Florence’s first school began in 1857. Florence was District 5.

On omaha.com is a complete list of Douglas County’s school districts Nos. 1-67, adapted from a history compiled in 1999 by Jack Hallstrom, the Mount View principal who was Northwest High’s first principal and later the county’s superintendent of public instruction.