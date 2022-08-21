 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stu Pospisil: An old school(s) history lesson

  • 0

Back to school time. The subject is Douglas County’s school districts.

Through the years, there have been at least 67 numbered districts, starting with the Omaha Public Schools as District No. 1 in 1857.

South Omaha, Benson, Elkhorn, Millard, Ralston, Bennington and Douglas County West (Valley/Waterloo) grew to be high schools. Florence and Irvington had high schools before absorbed into OPS. Westside High’s roots were with Underwood.

Stu Pospisil

Stu Pospisil

Relax. No test will follow.

Most, if not, all districts started as one-room school houses. The last to close was Fairview in District 41, at 223rd Street and Edgewater Road northwest of the Elkhorn area, in 2000. The district lasted 125 years and survived the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak of 1913 that launched a blackboard into Washington County.

People are also reading…

LI-ELMTREEA

Sherry Winter, left, helps her daughter Katlynn Winter take down the flag outside Elm Tree School near Valley, Nebraska, May 17, 2001. The school closed that same year.

The book on the county’s elementary-only districts shut in 2001 with Elm Tree, near the Valley Cemetery. Elm Tree originally was known as the Byarsville School, named after the Byars family who farmed in the area. It’s said the Elm Tree name came after another Elm Tree school (District 35) in the area burned down, and its students were sent to Byarsville.

Since the OPS history is so massive, and will be featured in future columns, we’ll skip past it for now. Same for the high schools of the past. The grade schools hold a lot of history, and some need revisiting and corrections.

oakdale

The original Oakdale School in 1872. When School District 66 was created, this was the first school built. There’s still an Oakdale Elementary in the district, although in a newer building.

Such as Oakdale in District 66. Its first location was not 9801 West Center Road, where the school has been since 1928, but at the northwest corner of 90th Street and West Center. The frame building opened in 1871, a year after District 31 was created.

Underwood (District 46) was another of the three districts that merged in 1947 to form District 66, the Westside Community Schools. Its first school was on the northeast corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets after the district formed in 1876. It moved to 78th and Cass Streets (south side) in 1894 and built a new school in 1926.

A history of Douglas County Schools

The third district in the merger was Loveland (District 65). It was organized in 1932 from parts of Districts 16, 19 and 31.

Many of the once-rural districts were absorbed into OPS.

An interesting start was by District 64, which was split off from District 16 (Sunny Slope) in 1923. The district’s first school was the “Brown Shack” at 85th and Lake Streets. The house had been a kidnapping crime scene the year before, when two young women were placed in chains in a cave for 17 hours and their would-be rescuer was taken hostage and escaped while ex-convict Fred Brown was digging a grave in which to bury him.

In 1924, there were nearly 50 students crammed into the “shack” before District 64 built this year at 8801 Maple St. The school was named West Maple. The district merged with OPS in 1959.

Prairie Center was the District 55 school. It always was in the 60th and Grover Streets neighborhood. It opened as a one-room school for 14 students in 1888, with the building destroyed by the 1913 tornado. It eventually became four rooms before it closed in 1960 to make way for the 60th Street interchange to Interstate 80.

Dundee was the last school in District 53. Before the village of Dundee’s first school opened at 4908 California St. in 1891, District 53’s first school was on land that became Joslyn Castle at 40th and Davenport Streets. Another school was the Reed School on the south side of Dodge Street east of present-day UNO.

Dundee, which offered high school classes for a time and even had a football team, merged with OPS in 1915 when the city of Omaha annexed the town.

Mount View [Dist 38] - n.d.JPG

Mount View, 5322 N. 52nd St., circa 1890 1937.

Central Park and Mount View are schools that came from District 38. The district’s first school was on the southwest corner of 42nd Street and Grand Avenue. When city annexation brought the school into OPS in 1888, it was renamed Central Park. District 38 relocated its school to the present site on 52nd Street between Fort Street and Hartman Avenues. Sometime in the 1920s it gained the Mount View name.

Mount View - front of the building 1954.JPG

The front of Mount View, 5322 N. 52nd St., in 1954. It was named for the high point of ground on which it was built. 

In 1959, Mount View parents and principal Jack Hallstrom finally succeeded in getting the speed limit reduced on 52nd Street, still under county maintenance, from 65 mph to 40. Sixty-five? That’s like having the Interstate at the schoolhouse door.

Beals, at 48th and Walnut Streets, is the legacy of District 6, which once stretched from Hanscom Park to 80th and Center, south to L Street and north to Leavenworth. The first district school was at 52nd and Center Streets and known as the Eckerman school. A school at 48th and William Streets was added in the West Side addition platted in 1885.

Complications began in 1887 when the city annexed parts of District 6. OPS built Ambler Place at 43rd and Castelar. Eckerman was in no-man’s land, it being outside the city limits. The next year, District 35 (Prairie Center) was carved from District 6.

In 1900, the Ambler Place, Eckerman and West Side attendance areas were combined. The Ambler Place and West Side buildings were moved, and a new building with two rooms added, for the first Beals School.

What was left of District 6 was served by West Lawn Hill northeast of 63rd and Center Streets. The district in 1924 built Pickard School, named for land donor Oscar J. Pickard. District 6 ended with its merger the following year with OPS.

Saratoga 1885.jpg

Saratoga School, Ames Avenue and 24th Street, 1885.

District 2 was Saratoga, an early rival of Omaha. Its first school was at 24th Street and Ames Avenue. It came into OPS in 1890. District 3 was south of town, much of the territory becoming the city of South Omaha. Its merger with OPS was in 1915.

There were schools that pre-date the formal organization of rural Douglas County districts. Settlers near Elkhorn are said to have built a log school house in the 1850s on a hill south of the West Papillion Creek. Florence’s first school began in 1857. Florence was District 5.

On omaha.com is a complete list of Douglas County’s school districts Nos. 1-67, adapted from a history compiled in 1999 by Jack Hallstrom, the Mount View principal who was Northwest High’s first principal and later the county’s superintendent of public instruction.

Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil

Pospisil: Truck traffic through Florence business district a decades old issue
History

Pospisil: Truck traffic through Florence business district a decades old issue

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

That idea to move traffic from 30th Street has been bandied about since the 1930s.

Stu Pospisil: Visits with Santa traditionally a big deal for Omahans of all ages
History

Stu Pospisil: Visits with Santa traditionally a big deal for Omahans of all ages

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Omahans of a certain age remember visiting Santa at Toyland in the Brandeis department store. The tradition dated to the 1900s when J.L. Brandeis and Sons were the proprietors of the Boston Store.

Benson Theater renovations bring memories of other area movie houses
History

Benson Theater renovations bring memories of other area movie houses

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Benson and the Hanscom are only two of the more than 70 theaters that sprung up outside downtown Omaha during the first half of the 20th century. The majority opened — and closed — during the era of silent films. 

Omaha's auto history boasts 2-cylinder, 2-horsepower motorized carriage that topped out at 15 mph
History

Omaha's auto history boasts 2-cylinder, 2-horsepower motorized carriage that topped out at 15 mph

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha’s first auto club, formed in 1902, included 20 of the city’s 25 auto owners. Their first activity was a road rally to Blair and back.

Ballroom dancing, Ol' Blue Eyes and 'Bubbles' at the Chermot in Omaha
History

Ballroom dancing, Ol' Blue Eyes and 'Bubbles' at the Chermot in Omaha

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look back at the history of the Chermot Ballroom and some of the big names that played there.

New Tower Inn's distinctive look, location made it a popular nightlife destination
History

New Tower Inn's distinctive look, location made it a popular nightlife destination

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The New Tower’s front lobby had a Normandy castle motif with great stone walls, heraldic crests and wood-burning fireplace. The massive beams and lofty ceilings carried over into the Crest Dining Room. 

Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations
History
alert

Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets. 

Discovering the history of Omaha's oldest cemeteries
History

Discovering the history of Omaha's oldest cemeteries

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Pardon the pun, but another of my deep digs has turned up forgotten burial grounds across Douglas County.

Curo Springs in South Omaha a fountain of local history, legends
History

Curo Springs in South Omaha a fountain of local history, legends

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The fame of Curo Springs was so far-reaching that in pioneer days — every fall and spring — people from 100 miles away (some crossing the Missouri in crude boats) would come to load up with the water.

Books abound on Omaha's rich history
History

Books abound on Omaha's rich history

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some books relating to Omaha and Nebraska history, many by local authors, to check out.

A familiar story: Flooding of creeks in Omaha proved troublesome during pioneer times as well
History

A familiar story: Flooding of creeks in Omaha proved troublesome during pioneer times as well

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

They were the twin banes in Omaha’s pioneer years. One of them came back to life during the nighttime deluge that hit the area last weekend.

Remembering when back-to-back windstorms damaged old Ak-Sar-Ben hangar
History

Remembering when back-to-back windstorms damaged old Ak-Sar-Ben hangar

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce was prepared to remove its $35,000 hangar — built in modular sections — until the city was ready to build a municipal airport. Then came back-to-back windstorms.

Omaha's racing history centered around Ak-Sar-Ben
History

Omaha's racing history centered around Ak-Sar-Ben

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Research has turned up a juicy nugget — the whereabouts of the burial site of Omaha, the Triple Crown horse in 1935. Hint: there are people resting every night on top of it.

Keystone remains one of Omaha's most unique areas
History
alert

Keystone remains one of Omaha's most unique areas

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Keystone has become the name applied to the area bounded by 72nd and 90th Streets, Maple Street, Military Avenue and Fort Street. It has expanded since Keystone Park was platted in 1907.

One man's quest mistakenly linked Omaha to the Oregon Trail
History

One man's quest mistakenly linked Omaha to the Oregon Trail

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Ezra Meeker’s crusade is credited for reawakening awareness of the Oregon Trail in the early 20th century. In the process, he erroneously linked Omaha to the trail and others took his word for it.

1920s ads touted Venice as a 'summer resort,' but it ended up as the Nebraska city that never was
History

1920s ads touted Venice as a 'summer resort,' but it ended up as the Nebraska city that never was

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha real estate firm had the idea in the heyday of the '20s that it could sell 1,500 cottage lots platted away from the lakes and the Platte River. So what happened?

A glimpse at Omaha’s Black history pre-1880
History

A glimpse at Omaha’s Black history pre-1880

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Check out a glimpse of Omaha’s Black history before 1880.

How the Old West Omaha was won: 1874 property line feud ends in shootout
History
alert

How the Old West Omaha was won: 1874 property line feud ends in shootout

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Dan Parmelee-Tom Keeler feud, which included an Old West shootout on the outskirts of old Elkhorn in December 1874, left Keeler dead and made news nationwide.

Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival
History

Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

In the 1950s and 1960s, Omahans had their pick of drive-in movie theaters. Cars with families and cars with teens -- some watching the film and others, well, you know -- side by side, wired speakers hanging inside a car door.

In 1890s Omaha, 'No Man's Land' was one of the oddest places in Douglas County
History
alert

In 1890s Omaha, 'No Man's Land' was one of the oddest places in Douglas County

  • Stu Pospisil World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Clontarf never was incorporated as a village, but functioned like one and wielded political clout larger than its 47 acres. There was a lawless element, too.

In Omaha's suburbs of 1880s, failed factory town of Mascotte could have used a lucky charm
History

In Omaha's suburbs of 1880s, failed factory town of Mascotte could have used a lucky charm

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

'Mascotte was a big joke but it looked good while it lasted.' The village had a factory, railroad depot, hotel, general store, school and about 40 cottages. By 1915, it was all gone. 

Omaha history: The demise of Dead Man's Curve, McArdle Mill and the Arch where lovers kissed
History
alert

Omaha history: The demise of Dead Man's Curve, McArdle Mill and the Arch where lovers kissed

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over. And along the way, the Old Mill area has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.

stu.pospisil@owh.com,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert