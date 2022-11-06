Stu Pospisil: Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm

Every square inch of land contains a backstory.

Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.

Rockbrook’s first chronicler — and second settler — was a pioneer of the paperback novel, Erastus Flavel Beadle. A land speculator from upper New York state, Beadle’s time in early Omaha amounted to less than a year. But he entwined himself in the early affairs of Saratoga in 1856-57 before being drawn to where the Nin na bah brook met the Big Papillion Creek.

There Beadle found Turkey Foot Rock. Pipe Clay Rock. Skeleton Rock. Darlings Spring. Black Walnut Grove. The Omaha Buffalo Trail. He describes them all in his 1857 diary, which has been reprinted as “Ham, Eggs, Corn Cake — A Nebraska Territory Diary.”

Dick Darling, probably an assumed name, was the original claimant of Rockbrook. Darling was a teenager, maybe only 16 or 17 and unable to legally claim land, when he came to Omaha City and built one of its first cabins. On Aug. 1, 1854, Darling walked to the Big Papillion “and fixed upon this spot as being the most desirable and lovely any where in this reagion (sic) and determined to be the possessor at some future day if in his power” (Beadle’s spelling throughout the diary needed a proofreader).

Darling returned a couple months later. He staked out a 600-acre claim. It shrank to 360 acres once the U.S. government surveyor came through in 1856, for 160 was the legal limit for pre-emption. From the 360, Beadle purchased 240 from Darling — three 80-acre parcels. The two with the timber and the rock Beadle took first. The other 80 was the Nin na bah’s bottomlands. Beadle wrote that he’d hold it through a claim club, probably the Papillion Claim Club, until the land came onto market — “thus securing 240 acres or the best farm in Nebraska Territory.”

Beadle (1821-1894) closed his deal with Darling on July 29, 1857, and two days later hauled from Omaha a sheet-iron cook stove, 14 pounds of dried beef, two buffalo robes and other supplies to the claim. It was the start of living there with Darling — who was needed as a witness — for the five days and nights of “residence” required to pre-empt the land. A cabin, OK, a shanty or lean-to, on the north bank of the creek, was thrown together in time in advance of an approaching thunderstorm. While the rain missed them, mosquitoes did not. Not until the third night could Darling get the smudge pots going to repel the tormentors “gorged with our best blood.”

Before Beadle fudged and returned to Omaha several hours before his five days were fulfilled, he was the first voter in the first precinct election in the Papio Valley for constables and justices of the peace. The ballot box was a sugar box brought from Omaha.

His diary entry for Aug. 5 proclaimed he was the proprietor of Rock Brook Farm. The bottom of Nin na bah was filled with rocks and “brook stones, the like of which I think cannot be found within hundreds of miles of this farm.” Hence the inspiration for the naming.

The Nin na bah (Beadle also spelled it Min na bah) was an Indian name, he said, signifying singing water, or babbling water. The stone and rock seemed to him to have been deposited by volcanic action and resembled cast iron more than stone.

The Omaha Buffalo Trail came onto the property from the southeast and was 50 yards to the east of the shanty. The Omahas’ village at the time of territorial formation was about six miles downstream on the Big Papillion, in the vicinity of 66th and L Streets. They wore a distinctive path through the claim from their annual hunts for bison in central Nebraska.

Their favorite camping ground was the Black Walnut Grove, found in a gorge. But it wasn’t large enough for even a fourth of the tribal members to camp in.

Turkey Foot Rock, Pipe Clay Rock and Skeleton Rock were found upstream on the Nin na bah on its south bank. Beadle wrote that Turkey Foot was the largest formation, 40 feet wide and 20 feet high, that was the base of a high bluff and the west boundary of the creek. If there was coal in the area, this was the spot. The Omahas carved into the rock, with one design resembling a turkey’s foot.

Pipe Clay, not as large, was made of white clay that could be molded into pipes and sunbaked by the Omahas. Skeleton was named by Darling, who found a human skeleton on the bluff in the spring of 1855. Beadle said Darling was so unnerved that he rode back to Omaha with the skull attached by a rope to the pommel of his saddle. Darlings Spring was next to the shanty.

The last mention in Beadle’s diary of Dick Darling is that he was down with bilious fever a week after serving as Beadle’s witness. A Dick Darling was on the Nebraska frontier a couple years later, erecting the second building at Cottonwood Springs near North Platte in 1859 and working at Fort Kearny at the time of the 1860 census. Could he have been this story’s Dick Darling and “Rattlesnake Dick” Darling, an infamous outlaw in Nevada killed in 1883?

Beadle went home to Buffalo, New York, as the Panic of 1857 got legs. He started the paperback dime novel, favoring Westerns. While he wasn’t the author, an 1874 release was “Dick Darling, the Pony Expressman.”

Beadle kept the Rock Brook Farm land until selling in 1879 to Hans Christian Glissmann, who became a breeder of prized Holstein cattle and Hampshire boars. Before Beadle died, the Nebraska Farmer newspaper reported in 1900, he visited the farm in about 1892 and was “visibly affected and greatly surprised” by the changes and improvements to his homestead.

The Glissmann family sold part of Rock Brook Farm to Happy Hollow Club in 1923 for its new golf course that opened the next year. Happy Hollow had occupied the land that now is Memorial Park starting in 1907.

The rest of Rock Brook Farm was sold to the Shuler & Cary real estate development company. It named the new addition “Rockbrook by New Happy Hollow.” From the 120 acres, 223 lots were platted.

About 1,800 trees, 500 evergreens and 2,500 shrubs were planted. Nine small parks were included and a semiformal sunken garden was on the west side. Foot and bridle paths led to the golf course. Power, water and telephone lines were extended to Omaha’s westernmost subdivision.

Rockbrook was slow to fill in. A 1941 aerial photo shows fewer than 25 houses in the addition and its neighbor, Mullen’s Addition to Rockbrook (1926). The pace picked up after World War II and with the building of Interstate 680. Omaha annexed both subdivisions in 1963.

While not part of the original Rock Brook Farm, Rockbrook Village Shopping Center on the southwest corner of 108th Street and West Center Road took shape in the 1960s on the south and west sides of the creek. First called Prairie Village, its first building was for the Cinderella Market grocery. In March 1969, when there were five buildings, a two-alarm fire in the grocery destroyed 10 other stores and offices. Most of the businesses returned after the building was rebuilt. Rockbrook Village was renovated in 1986 and 2005.

Erastus Beadle wouldn’t have as far to go for his household supplies.