A department store was coming to North 24th Street. Wholly owned and operated by Omaha’s Black community.

It was a grand experiment in advancing the thoroughfare as the place for shops, services and entertainment when the city’s Black population was facing overt segregation.

Black settlement in Omaha dates to the city’s founding in 1854. But records of Black-owned businesses, especially in the 19th century, are incomplete. In 1892, The World-Herald reported there were none.

“Certain occupations have thus far been closed,” wrote Ella Peattie. “It is doubtful; for example, if a colored merchant would succeed.”

Eleven years later, an ice and coal business broke the color line. Black-owned businesses started along 24th Street, but it would be a while before 24th and Lake Streets became the major intersection that it was at its peak in the 1950s and 1960s. And is the focus of the next efforts to redevelop the business district.

The Co-operative Workers of America department store between Charles and Seward Streets opened in 1920, selling only groceries, then added the remaining elements of a department store. It was somewhere between a general store of the frontier and a Walmart Supercenter today. There were dry goods and ready-to-wear departments for women, misses and children and a millinery department that advertised “French, English and American Designs.”

Shares in the store totaling $100,000 were sold for $100 each, able to be paid over time. Full-time employees — some 30 to 40 — were required to own stock.

The corporation officers were highly ambitious in how they viewed the future. “In a short time, branch stores will be established in other parts of the city and then will come a bank of our own and other enterprises which follow success in the business world,” reported the Black-owned Omaha Monitor weekly newspaper.

Another wholly-owned Black enterprise, also backed by shareholders, already was operating a few blocks to the east. Kaffir Chemical Laboratories on 16th Street north of Cuming Street made Dentio toothpaste, Kaffir Kream skin care product, Sultox stomach tonic and over-the-counter medicines marketed nationally to Black consumers. Its president was a woman, Howard University graduate Madree Penn. She previously was associate editor and office manager for the Monitor.

After about a year, the 24th Street store closed and became one of the first three Piggly Wiggly grocery stores in the city. Kaffir Chemical had about a five-year existence before the cap was permanently put back on the toothpaste.

The department store was only two blocks north of where Sagnoleur H. Dorsey and Alfred Jones opened their ice and coal business in 1903 in the 1300 block of North 24th. According to the Monitor in 1921, that was the first Black-owned retail enterprise in North Omaha.

A.W. Parker followed with a coal and feed business in the 1700 block north of Franklin. Albert Chisley subsequently opened a barber shop and billiard parlor in the Dorsey and Jones 1300 block.

By 1921, tailor Frank Barnes, who also manufactured hats and caps, was in the 1300 block. The shoe shining and notion establishment of J.J. Jones was in the 1800 block.

In between the two, the 1400 block was populated with business owners who moved from Brewton, Alabama. H.R. Robbins opened a grocery, W.M. Franklin a real estate office, S.W. Mills a furniture store. The Eureka furniture store was owned by John Robbins. In all, a dozen businesses lined the block on the east side of 24th.

More Black-owned businesses were filling in along 24th to Lake Street and then westward on Lake to 28th Street to serve the neighborhoods that were a blend of Black, Jewish and Italian residents.

The Monitor decried the lack of diversity in the businesses beyond pool halls, lunch rooms and cafes. “But all are business ventures and show a desire upon the part of our people to get into the business and commercial world.”

A second factory in the area was the M.E. Smith Co. shirtmaker on the northwest corner of 24th and Burdette Streets. What was unique was a White-owned business renting the building from Black owners, which were St. John’s A.M.E. Church and its pastor, the Rev. W.C. Williams.

To the north of the factory were the E.A. Williamson drug store and soda fountain and the Jones & Chiles mortuary.

Not to be confused with that establishment, Western Funeral Home at 2518 Lake opened in 1917. Silas Johnson and Andrew Reed started what would be a business that was an anchor for the area for almost a century.

Johnson was sole owner when he died in 1922. His family brought in W.L. Myers, a mortician from Hannibal, Missouri, who had been in business there for seven years after a total of 15 years in the business. He bought the firm soon after.

Myers Funeral Home, which moved in 1926 to 2416 N. 22nd St., was passed down to brothers L. Kenneth and Robert Myers. Their sister, Sibyl, handled administrative work for a time and was a staff reporter and contributor to The World-Herald.

Kenneth Myer retired in 1985. His son, Larry, was the final funeral director, with the business closing in 2011 after 94 years.

The mantle of Omaha’s oldest Black-owned business, which passed from the Edward Killingsworth and Reuben Price barber shop (39 years as owners, 1917-1956), to the funeral home, now rests with the Omaha Star weekly newspaper.

Mildred D. Brown and her then-husband started the publication in 1938. She lived in the building — which in 2007 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places — until her death in 1989. A niece, Marguerita Washington, and Phyllis Hicks (after Washington’s death) followed as publishers until a community foundation was formed in 2019.

The newspaper continues the work of chronicling 24th Street and its neighborhood.