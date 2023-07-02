Dundee was distinctive from the rest.

Unlike Florence, Benson and South Omaha, suburbs that Omaha annexed in the 1910s, Dundee was dry.

No saloons. No liquor sales.

“Dundee Place will have no saloons to annoy and molest the quiet and home-like appearance of things,” proclaimed a real estate ad in 1889.

There was no liquor sold on the main street — Underwood Avenue — until 1956. And that establishment, Trovato’s, overcame a fire the week it opened.

Dodge Street also was off-limits to such establishments, with Prohibition assisting the ban. The first cocktails sold in the neighborhood were at the Dundee Delicatessen in 1934.

Such restrictions were spelled out in the deeds for the land obtained from John Nelson Hayes Patrick and his wife, Eliza. Their 800-acre Happy Hollow estate encompassed the area from 48th to 69th Streets, Dodge to Hamilton Streets.

Dundee Place was a borrowed name. Frank L. Underwood of Kansas City used the name of a Scottish town for a subdivision in 1882. The builder of K.C.’s Metropolitan Cable Railway sought to duplicate his success upstream on the Missouri. He and two associates bought 615 acres from the Patricks for $1,000 an acre, with a $400,000, four-year mortgage, and asked the city of Omaha for a street railway franchise.

“Less Than Thirty Minutes By Cable” was the tout in the first ads for Dundee Place. Barring legal delays, within 18 months a cable railway using new Underwood Avenue would be operating to downtown. A hollow promise. Not a Happy Hollow one, either.

Grading of the first blocks, on the easternmost 125 acres, began in July 1888 with 50 to 60 teams of men and horses. Streets and sidewalks were laid out in the “Detroit plan,” with “miniature parks” on each side of the street.

Five housing starts were underway by September and three more were in the offing. Houses had to cost $2,500 to build. No businesses, including livery stables and saloons anywhere, would be allowed except on Dodge Street and Underwood Avenue.

Economic conditions and lawsuits nearly made Dundee a mere memory. Its development came at the wrong time.

Land prices were inflated in 1887, when more than 100 housing additions were proposed for Omaha. The bubble burst during a recession that started in 1890. It took too long for the Metropolitan Street Railway Co. to get financing. It finally made its first run from 40th and Farnam Streets was June 4, 1891.

In July 1892, Frank Underwood bought out the Patrick Land Co. for $100,000. The houses in Dundee Place were said to a great extent left vacant and others not completed.

Three months later, Eliza Patrick sued the Patrick Land Co. for $228,000 outstanding on the mortgage. She lost. The case went on for seven years, with the U.S. Supreme Court in October 1899 declining a request for a writ of certiorari to the Eighth District Court of Appeals in St. Louis. The lower court reversed the judgement of $41,548 awarded to her by a Colorado district court.

The Patricks wound up owning the Metropolitan Street Railway on a $40,000 bid at auction. They kept the railway, running little electric cars from 40th and Farnam, until selling to a primary stockholder of the city’s Omaha Street Railway Co.

They also began buying back Dundee Place over the next two years. Both actions triggered new growth.

A school was built in 1891 which also served as the town meeting place and concert hall. Utilities were installed. But the residents wanted more improvements. Incorporation as a village was sought.

In November 1894 Patrick presented the County Board with a petition containing 59 signers. He said there were 215 taxpayers, 15 over the minimum needed for incorporation, in Dundee Place and adjacent Carthage Place (platted northwest of 48th and Burt Streets in 1886).

The two subdivisions were granted village status a month later as Dundee Place. Corporate limits were 48th Street on the east, Hamilton Street on the north, Nevada Street (51st Street) on the west to Underwood, then along Wilson Street (52nd Street) to Dodge, the southern boundary.

The first village board of trustees consisted of Patrick, D.L. Johnson, Walter L. Selby, John B. Carmichael and E.R. Hume.

Selby and Carmichael were said to have supervised the planting of 1,500 maple trees in 1895, when the sidewalks were being graded. Every house at that time was occupied.

Dundee definitely was the desired residential-only community. It slowly accepted businesses.

Sometime in the early 1890s, Patrick Land Co. president W.H. Craig started a brick building on the southwest corner of 50th Street and Underwood but didn’t get past framing and roofing. The building became dilapidated and caused some residents to believe it was haunted.

John H. Harte bought the building in 1901 and named it the Harte block. His first recorded tenant was H.H. Bliss’ grocery, the village’s first, that opened in 1905. Bliss sold to E. Clifford Schonborn in 1907.

That year, Happy Hollow Club was formed on what remained of the Patrick estate. It remained, temperance in place, until relocating to its present home at 105th and Pacific Streets in 1924.

The first two stages of the Happy Hollow subdivision, before Dundee annexation, were platted in 1910 and 1914 between 52nd Street and the new Happy Hollow Boulevard.

A fire destroyed the Harte block and a one-story frame building on July 2, 1911. Businesses affected were the J.P. Eskildson and C.R. Maxwell Dundee Grocery and meat market, Sam Ferranto shoe repair shop, C.R. Dodds’ plumbing shop, Irving Hadlock barber shop and the Beck bakery.

The only two businesses untouched were the pharmacy on the southeast corner and the new Dundee Advertiser weekly newspaper.

Harte rebuilt at 5001 Underwood Ave. And it was said that no other businesses would be allowed “to set foot in the sacred confines.”

Louis Sommer broke through the old covenants when he opened a grocery at 4822 Dodge St. Hinterlong Drugs and a post office branch also were in the building.

The 1915 Omaha directory, the first to include Dundee after its annexation, showed the Potter & Holmes bakery, Sherman & McConnell drug store and the Dundee Garage on Dodge Street.

On Underwood were L.P. Deutsch’s grocery, the new Dundee firehouse, Dundee Pharmacy, Dundee Presbyterian, Samuel Reynolds grocery (the Harte building) and Tony Costanzo shoe repair.

Annexation came against Dundee wishes. The village had no chance of independence. The special election included Omaha voters, who gave 95% support. In Dundee, only 79 of 380 votes were for it.

With the covenants null, new businesses made their home on Underwood and Dodge. No saloons yet, but the first Dundee Theater.

A.C. Hartman built a 410-seat movie house at 5019 Underwood that opened in June 1916. Among the theater’s features was a high-end ventilation system in the days before air conditioning.

The original Dundee Theater made it six months before closing. It reopened under community management. A review committee approved the films shown. The theater was dark on Sundays and Wednesdays.

While Hartman didn’t make a go of it the first time, he was among the incorporators in 1925 of the Dundee Theater at 4952 Dodge St., the one that lasted and is now operated by Film Streams.

Back at the Harte Block, Ernest Buffett moved the family grocery from downtown in 1915. When he built a new store down the street at 5015 Underwood in 1922, Baum & Barnes pharmacy filled the vacancy. Carl S. Baum bought out his partner in 1931 and remained one of Dundee’s anchors, soda fountain included, until closing in 2005.

The Dundee Manor extended-stay hotel (1943-1953) was one of the many businesses in the two-story Tutor style building on the northwest corner of 49th and Dodge that opened in 1927. The original owners of Hillcrest were Nick Petrow, he of the Fremont and Omaha confectioners and restaurateurs, and Mitchell Giannou. They operated the Sunset Tea Room.

By 1934, there were Hinky Dinky grocery stores on Dodge and Underwood. Next to Buffett’s grocery was the Underwood Barber Shop owned by John Pestal Sr., which he passed down to son John Jr. for nearly 75 years of continuous clipping.

Dundee Presbyterian’s first home was in 1901 at the 1892 schoolhouses at 4908 California St. The congregation bought the former Calvary Baptist Church building at 26th and Franklin Streets and had it moved in 1902 for its new home. A brick veneer was applied in 1909. A new church at Underwood and Happy Hollow Boulevard was dedicated in 1928.

Dundee School has been at 51st and Davenport Streets since 1903, when the original six-classroom building welcomed students. Not large enough. Kindergartners went to the Dundee Hall next to the Harte block and first graders to the firehouse before the school was added on in 1915 and 1919. Actor Henry Fonda was a student in the intermediate grades.

Those are neighborhood cornerstones. So is the Dundee Dell.

William Herzoff opened his Dundee Delicatessen in 1930 at 112 N. 50th St. After the 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933, Herzoff relocated to a better location at 4964 Dodge St. and added a cocktail lounge.

By the late 1930s, Herzoff opened the Pine Room on the second floor and renamed his place. He sold the Dundee Dell to the Cohen family in 1940. Neill Everitt operated it from 1962 to 1989, followed by Pat Gobel and Kirk Anderson. They relocated the Dell to 5007 Underwood in 2000 and owned it until 2016, when they sold to Greg Lindberg.

The pandemic almost claimed the Dell, as it closed in 2020. Local investors reopened it after a year.

Isn’t it ironic, though, the Dell on Underwood? No one from 1894 would have raised a glass to it.