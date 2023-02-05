Dan Desdunes’ acclaim in Omaha was as a talented musician and band leader — a pioneer of jazz — whose local affiliations included Father Flanagan’s Boys Home.

No mention was made, however, when Desdunes died in 1929 of his contributions nearly 40 years earlier to the civil rights movement.

Plessy v. Ferguson was the landmark decision in 1896 by the U.S. Supreme Court that upheld that racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine was constitutional. But Plessy was not the first Black person trying to board a train leaving New Orleans and refusing to sit in the car set aside for non-White passengers.

Desdunes was.

He was 21 on Feb. 24, 1892, when he purchased a ticket on the Louisville and Nashville railroad to Mobile, Alabama. Two years earlier, Louisiana enacted a “Separate Car Law” discriminating against Black passengers. Desdunes’ father was on the Black community’s Citizens Committee that voted to test the law.

As the group anticipated, the conductor stopped the train when Desdunes refused to leave the Whites-only car. Desdunes was arrested and jailed briefly. The case went to Judge John Ferguson, who held that the state law did not apply to interstate travel. Ferguson dismissed the case.

About a month later, Homer Plessy — he, like his friend Desdunes, was a person of mixed race — volunteered to the committee that he would test the law for intrastate application. On June 7, 1892, Plessy boarded an East Louisiana Railway passenger train for Covington, Louisiana, and was arrested by a railroad detective after truthfully answering the conductor that while light-skinned, he considered himself to be a Black person.

While the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Louisiana law with Ferguson the defendant, Associate Justice John Marshall Harlan — a Southerner — issued his now-famous dissent that concluded: “It is therefore to be regretted that this high tribunal, the final expositor of the fundamental law of this land, has reached the conclusion that it is competent for a state to regulate the enjoyment by citizens of their civil right, solely upon the basis of race.”

Plessy v. Ferguson was not overturned by the court until Brown v. (Topeka, Kansas) Board of Education in 1954.

Desdunes, whose paternal grandparents were from Haiti and Cuba, was of one-eighth Black descent. It was an upper-class Creole family. His father, Rodolphe, published a history of Creoles in Louisiana. The elder Desdunes moved to Omaha in the 1910s after being blinded from granite dust in an accident at the New Orleans Custom House and became known as “Omaha’s Blind Negro Poet.”

From a 1915 profile, the Omaha Monitor weekly tells us Dan Desdunes was born June 18, 1870 (his age was reported incorrectly in his obituaries). He was educated at home, then attended Straight University in New Orleans, from which his father had graduated.

At 17 he began to study music and became interesting in performing as a musician and comedian. He joined Cleveland’s Consolidated Minstrels troupe, then traveled with Dudley & Andrew’s Minstrels, P.T. Wright’s Nashville Students (with that group he likely first performed in Nebraska), and Gideon’s Minstrels. L.E. Gideon reformatted his show, said to be with Desdunes’ contributions, to the Georgia Camp Meeting Co. in early 1904.

Desdunes married Madia Mabry in March 1904. His first wife had died and their son, Clarence, was being reared by his maternal grandparents while Desdunes was on the road. Time to settle down. He wanted to settle in a progressive western city. He left Gideon’s when it got to Omaha in mid-April, recruited to stay here by two members of the Omaha Military Band, W.M. “Cap” Lewis and J.N. Thomas.

By now known as Professor Desdunes, he organized a Black orchestra. And a band. Both were in his name and managed by Lewis. In 1909, his musicians competed in the Negro Pythians Contest in Kansas City, Missouri. They were runners-up to the judges, although the audience of 3,000 would have cast their votes for the Omahans after hearing “Missouri Maze.” By its second bar, the Kansas City Star reported, “everyone in the house was up and cheering for it was rag — plain, pure all wool syncopated rhythm.”

In his own way, President Woodrow Wilson got into Desdunes’ music when he visited Omaha in 1916. The president was stoic in the reviewing stand of a downtown parade before keeping time with his fingers — and movement of his head — while the Desdunes band played “If You Don’t Like Your Uncle Sammy, Go Back to Your Home O’er the Sea.”

“Yes, President Wilson is human. If he wasn’t, he could never have enjoyed that selection,” reported The World-Herald. “It was written for human men and women and that band played it the way human men and women like it.”

Father Edward J. Flanagan first engaged Desdunes’ services to raise money for the construction of Boys Town on the Overlook Farm at 132nd Street and West Dodge Road. The first version, in January 1921 at the first Omaha city auditorium, was Flanagan’s Boys Home residents performing in a minstrel show for 45 minutes, followed by dancing with the Desdunes band.

Desdunes soon organized a Boys Home band of 20, the boys at first being between ages 12 and 14. “Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Shows” started their one-night gigs of minstrel show and band concert in 1922, traveling in three red wagons packed with cots, individual wardrobe trunks, even kitchen equipment. The reception was such that a private railroad car was donated so the show could tour coast to coast.

Twice the Boys Home band played for President Calvin Coolidge at his Summer White House, in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1927 and Superior, Wisconsin, in 1928. At the first, Willis Harris, 14, wowed the president on drums and 9-year-old Al Kerchival did likewise at the second with his cornet.

Desdunes’ musical endeavors were enriching the community, but seldom himself. He worked as a janitor at first, then ran the billiard room at the Commercial Club, the forerunner of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and briefly the North Side Billiard Hall at 24th and Patrick Avenue. In 1920, he formed a short-lived realty company. For a short time in 1925 he owned and operated the Lake Theater at 24th and Lake. He toured theater circuits for two years with his Dan Desdunes’ Entertainers, who included “Dancing Samson” and Don Morton, a roller-skating comedian.

The Desdunes band was a staple for almost every parade of note, countless county fairs and the Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln. It accompanied the Chamber of Commerce goodwill tours of neighboring towns.

The last time Dan Desdunes led the Boys Home band (now at 40 pieces) was April 20, 1929, for a benefit at the Catholic Sokol Hall at 13th and William Streets. Two days later, he was taken to the hospital and died of spinal meningitis.

“Prominent Omaha businessmen mingled with colored mourners in one of the city’s most imposing Negro funerals,” reported The World-Herald. Hundreds stood in the street at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church as the cortege led by the Boys Home band and Masonic Excelsior Lodge No. 1 marched in from the Jones mortuary at 24th and Grant Streets.

His death didn’t silence the Dan Desdunes Band. Frank Perkins assumed the baton, then George Bryant — Bryant Center at 2423 Grant St. is named for him — led it for more than two decades.

The World-Herald eulogized Desdunes on the editorial page, recalling how the band conducted parades of drafted men to the railroad station during World War I.

“Marching besides the men were to be seen their mothers and fathers, their wives and sweethearts, their little brothers and sisters. It was a sad parting for many of them, for of the gallant recruits no one knew how many would ever return. The grief at the parting, however, was made easier to bear and the spirits of marchers, relatives and spectators were uplifted by the gallant tunes of Dan Desdunes’ band.”

Then, as UNO graduate Jesse J. Otto pointed out in his 2011 Nebraska History article on Desdunes (a valuable starting point for this column), the editoral’s conclusion reflected the contemporary prejudices against Black people and their cultural contributions:

“Dan Desdunes was a Negro who filled a happy niche in life. He had the instinct of his race for music, plus a showmanship that was unique.”

As unfortunate as the race references are in today’s light, don’t let them detract from the value of Desdunes’ contributions to Omaha’s culture and history.