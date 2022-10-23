Stu Pospisil: Electrical parades once lit up the night in Omaha

Before there were Disney’s nighttime theme-park parades and the old Orange Bowl evening spectacles down Biscayne Boulevard (remember those, Husker fans?), was the granddaddy of them all in Omaha?
Ak-Sar-Ben’s electrical parades: for nearly 30 years every fall, they delighted thousands. Following the downtown trolley lines, the parade route featured floats imagined by the wizardry of Gus Renze and originally illuminated by the city electrician.
Back in 1895, Omaha businessmen had landed the Nebraska State Fair under a five-year contract. While organizing into the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben, which became the leading arm of Omaha society to this day, they purchased the floats from that year’s Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.
They also leased, and later purchased, the Omaha Coliseum (or Colosseum) at 20th and Burdette Streets in North Omaha. Opened in November 1888, the 81,000-square foot building — said to seat 20,000 — hosted six-day bicycle races (the track was eight laps to the mile), concerts, boxing and wrestling matches.
People are also reading…
It also was Renze’s workshop.
He transformed the Mardi Gras floats, which had depicted a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, into the telling of “The Feast of Mondamin,” a festival celebrating the discovery of the land of Quivera. He turned New Orleans’ man-eating giant into a corn-eater. These floats were not illuminated by electricity. But the parade route was lit up on the night of Sept. 19.
Publisher Clement Chase, in his otherwise complimentary review of the parade in the Omaha Excelsior, wrote, “Mondamin may be a very fine fellow according to Longfellow, but his appearance in the parade was not very assuming. He was big enough but his whole appearance was more that of Fiji Islander boiling missionary soup than the great prophet of Nebraska cooking succotash.”
Omaha ate it up anyway. Stands and seats had been erected anywhere and everywhere. All windows in buildings at 16th and Farnam Streets were rented days in advance, for $10 and up. A princely sum in those days.
Pun intended, for following the parade was the first Ak coronation. The crowning of E.M. Bartlett as king and Meliora Woolworth as queen ran into the wee hours because the parade ran late. It was 11 p.m. before the entourage returned to the coliseum, by now being known as the Ak-Sar-Ben den, and the pageant began 15 minutes before midnight.
The next year, the theme was classical, “The Feat of Olympia.” Greek gods and heroes and their girlfriends stepped out in a blaze of electric light.
Renze stepped up the presentation level in 1897 for “The Feast of Quivera.” The floats’ electric power came from the trolley lines, as devised by city electrician Edward Schurig (who later was granted a patent). The unveiling came during “Samson’s McKanikal Parade,” with fewer than a dozen floats. The parade started at 16th and Cuming Streets and wound through downtown as far as 19th and Harney Streets before returning to the start.
The first full electrical parade was in 1898, the year of the Trans-Mississippi Exposition. “The Spectacle of the Heavenly Bodies” was comprised of the 20 flats typifying the constellations.
Gustave Adolph Renze (1861-1933), German-born, came from St. Louis to Omaha in 1889. He’d say he came to town with exactly “$2.18 and the tuberculosis.” After spending a nickel for a beer at Ed Maurer’s restaurant and bar, “that left $2.13. I finally decided to horde my pile carefully and look for a job here, and stay.” The next day, he was hired as a sign painter.
His position as Ak’s artificer required him to be a historian. How did the Monitor look? How many stars were on the U.S. flag during a certain period? What kind of boots did Stonewall Jackson wear? He was versed in mythology and fairy lore. He read Mother Goose and history books. His had an artist’s temperament. He could be touchy and suggestions had to be put to him tactfully.
Upon Renze’s death, the oldest living Ak king, E.P. Peck, said, “He helped build Ak-Sar-Ben with his head and hands.”
Reusing the horse-drawn wagons every year, Renze created floats to match the parades’ topical themes. “The Allies Answer” was 1918’s during World War I. “Story of the American Legion in War and Peace” was 1925’s during the Legion’s national convention in Omaha.
After the state fair ran its course and returned to Lincoln in 1900, Ak continued with a fall carnival in conjunction with the parade and the coronation ball.
The only year without a parade was 1919, which was Ak’s 25th year. “The Famous Love Stories” and a floral automobile parade were scrubbed in the wake of the Will Brown lynching at the Douglas County Courthouse the Sunday of carnival week. Renze put the 18 floats under waterproof canvas until the next year. The carnival went on, although the tension in the city cut into attendance, and the coronation was held under military guard at the Ak den. The “Famous Love Stories” floats were used for the 1920 parade.
For the last 15 years of the parades, the last float was followed by the Dan Desdunes band of Black musicians as a windup with a “flash of lively melody,” as Robert Manley wrote in The World-Herald in 1952. “A big crowd of cheering kids always followed the band.”
The lights went out on the electrical parades and the carnival week when the Ak-Sar-Ben den went up in smoke in June 1927. It was a fire of unknown origin. Gone were the floats and Renze’s vast library.
“I am broken-hearted,” Renze said. “I couldn’t stand to be near it and as soon as I could get away, I left for home.”
Ak-Sar-Ben built a new coliseum on its grounds at 63rd and Shirley Streets in the aftermath. Its coronation ball continues, updated for the times.
In September 1954, a one-time Ak Electric Parade — using portable generators (rented from the Orange Bowl folks) as the trolley lines had passed — was held downtown to commemorate the city’s centennial. The float builder? Gus A. Renze Co., now called Renze Display, which has been owned by the Buchanan family since 1935.
Since there’s a streetcar line in Omaha’s future, when the time comes why not launch it with an electric parade along its route? It’s been done before.
Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil
That idea to move traffic from 30th Street has been bandied about since the 1930s.
Many Omahans of a certain age remember visiting Santa at Toyland in the Brandeis department store. The tradition dated to the 1900s when J.L. Brandeis and Sons were the proprietors of the Boston Store.
The Benson and the Hanscom are only two of the more than 70 theaters that sprung up outside downtown Omaha during the first half of the 20th century. The majority opened — and closed — during the era of silent films.
Omaha’s first auto club, formed in 1902, included 20 of the city’s 25 auto owners. Their first activity was a road rally to Blair and back.
Take a look back at the history of the Chermot Ballroom and some of the big names that played there.
The New Tower’s front lobby had a Normandy castle motif with great stone walls, heraldic crests and wood-burning fireplace. The massive beams and lofty ceilings carried over into the Crest Dining Room.
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
Pardon the pun, but another of my deep digs has turned up forgotten burial grounds across Douglas County.
The fame of Curo Springs was so far-reaching that in pioneer days — every fall and spring — people from 100 miles away (some crossing the Missouri in crude boats) would come to load up with the water.
Here are some books relating to Omaha and Nebraska history, many by local authors, to check out.
They were the twin banes in Omaha’s pioneer years. One of them came back to life during the nighttime deluge that hit the area last weekend.
The Omaha Chamber of Commerce was prepared to remove its $35,000 hangar — built in modular sections — until the city was ready to build a municipal airport. Then came back-to-back windstorms.
Research has turned up a juicy nugget — the whereabouts of the burial site of Omaha, the Triple Crown horse in 1935. Hint: there are people resting every night on top of it.
Keystone has become the name applied to the area bounded by 72nd and 90th Streets, Maple Street, Military Avenue and Fort Street. It has expanded since Keystone Park was platted in 1907.
Ezra Meeker’s crusade is credited for reawakening awareness of the Oregon Trail in the early 20th century. In the process, he erroneously linked Omaha to the trail and others took his word for it.
An Omaha real estate firm had the idea in the heyday of the '20s that it could sell 1,500 cottage lots platted away from the lakes and the Platte River. So what happened?
Check out a glimpse of Omaha’s Black history before 1880.
The Dan Parmelee-Tom Keeler feud, which included an Old West shootout on the outskirts of old Elkhorn in December 1874, left Keeler dead and made news nationwide.
Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival
In the 1950s and 1960s, Omahans had their pick of drive-in movie theaters. Cars with families and cars with teens -- some watching the film and others, well, you know -- side by side, wired speakers hanging inside a car door.
Clontarf never was incorporated as a village, but functioned like one and wielded political clout larger than its 47 acres. There was a lawless element, too.
'Mascotte was a big joke but it looked good while it lasted.' The village had a factory, railroad depot, hotel, general store, school and about 40 cottages. By 1915, it was all gone.
West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over. And along the way, the Old Mill area has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.