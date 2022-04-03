Stu Pospisil: Four local men — well, three — hid from the world. The world loved them anyway

Recluses, by nature, shun their 15 minutes of fame.

Thus the paradox in 1933, when three of them came together — apparently by The World-Herald — to form “Hermits Ltd.,” hold a “convention,” elect officers and consent to being photographed. A photo that over the next several weeks ran on newspapers’ picture pages coast to coast.

“Its name is Hermits, Ltd. It is an association of hermits, as the name implies, formed like many another (sic) organization, for no reason that anybody can think of,” the World-Herald wrote on Jan. 14, 1933. “The ‘Ltd.’ means, of course, limited. In this case it means that the association is limited to hermits, the real article, those who have lived apart from the world for 35 years or more, in caves or shanties, and who resolve so to live until they die.”

Three of the four “eligible for membership” answered the “roll call” of the convention:

Clark Watson, age between 87 and 101 (dependent on his memory), weight listed at 91 pounds, shanty-dweller on the banks of where the Elkhorn River flowed below Waterloo before changing course. Elected president.

Henry Morris, 78, cave-dweller near the Platte across the river northwest of Louisville for more than 45 years. Elected vice-president.

Levi “Dynamite Pete” Everitt, older than 70, cave-dweller on Pawnee Creek west of South Bend since he reached adult age. Elected secretary. “I’m an educated man. I can write. I’ve done it many the time when I was shooting in the lime kilns” near Louisville.

Not present was Theodore “Dode” Bachelor, the 75-year-old “hermit of Manawa” in Iowa. He was nowhere to be found. His shanty was unoccupied and had not been seen since December.

Nor was it easy to get the three together. Morris had been “holed up” for at least three days and had plenty of excuses: “If I come out, I might get a hell of a cold. I might.” And “I just been to Omaha, and I can’t keep leaving my cabin all the time.” Noted the paper: “His last visit to Omaha was about five years earlier, under protest. (That) was his first visit to the city in 45 years.”

The convention day started with breakfast at a restaurant. “Dynamite Pete” insisted he had met Morris 35 years earlier at a saloon in Louisville. The business meeting adjourned without formal organization but with handshakes and an understanding that the next meeting would be subject to call. It never happened.

They adjourned to the Orpheum Theater, where they met members of Eddie Cantor’s cast of “Whoopee” and were photographed “with a bevy of pretty cowgirls, in wide hats and boots.” They jockeyed for attention with their boasting.

“I was in Omaha once and an almighty pretty girl wanted me to buy her a bottle of beer,” Dynamite said. “It was down at Fritz Wirth’s, a kind of show, it was. Guess she was one of them actors. Sat at a table with her, and we up and bumped glasses.”

Then the hermits went back to their homes.

Watson went back to his tarpaper shack. He had rebuilt the shack five times in 10 years and, when it burned down in late 1933, his neighbors helped him build another. A noted fiddler, he maintained a small garden and had interest “from a small legacy” and a $6 monthly county pension keeping him in food.

Watson died in early 1935, probably at the Clearview Home at 156th Street and West Maple in Omaha. No obituary was written on him, but he was a Missouri native who settled near Waterloo and probably was the only one of the three who married.

Morris went back to his dugout cave near the state fish hatchery at Gretna, continuing to live on acorns, boiled grain and a few groceries bought from working odd jobs here and there. He died a little more than a year later, his body found by schoolchildren walking home.

He had been born in Camden, New Jersey, in 1856, and came to Nebraska at 20 to work on ranches near Kearney and Gretna. His hermitage started at 40 when he “was a beaten man. I was not forward, like other men, and I had worked hard and for nothing.”

This “hermit of the Platte” was not publicity shy. In 1925, The World-Herald brought him to Omaha to show him modern civilization, the lures for him the possibility of getting discarded tarpaper to line his cave and the promise of a straw hat to replace one he had fashioned from bark.

At Krug Park, he went on the rollercoaster. Donned a bathing suit and swam. He was put on the air with Council Bluffs radio station KOIL. He ate a hearty dinner at the Hotel Fontenelle, saw a silent movie at the Rialto Theater and had a king-sized bed there but never slept or got under the covers. The next day, he used a telephone for the first time, toured The World-Herald, tried golf one-handed at the Field Club and returned home with his coveted straw hat. No record about the tarpaper.

Everitt outlived the rest. He died in December 1949 at a nursing home in Plattsmouth at 87. Before that, he too caught the publicity bug. He took a commercial flight to New York City in 1940 to appear on the “We the People” national radio program (wearing a suit Ak-Sar-Ben had given him) seeking a “woman that has a house and can take care of me and give me the things that I used to have.” He claimed on air that an earlier newspaper ad attracted the interest of a woman with $700, “but the law wouldn’t let her stay with me because a cave wasn’t a fit place for a woman.”

Within Omaha’s current city limits have been more hermits and/or recluses who made news, including a very wealthy one near Miller Park, and he’ll lead off next week’s column.

