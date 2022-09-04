Stu Pospisil: Hanscom Park celebrates 150 years of recreation

Andrew J. Hanscom and James Megeath stepped up when Omaha was lacking a city park.

Their business motives aside, their donation of land in “southwest Omaha” became a civic treasure, Hanscom Park. This fall will mark the park’s 150th anniversary.

The city has grown around, but not engulfed, the 58 acres northwest of the Martha Street exit on Interstate 480. Today’s amenities at Omaha’s oldest remaining park, the anchor of the park system that was started in the 1890s, include indoor tennis courts and the city’s greenhouse.

Prior to 1872, Omaha was down to one public area, Jefferson Square northwest of 15th and Chicago Streets, from the four on the original plat of Omaha City in 1854. The other three had been Capitol Square, which became the Central High grounds; Washington Square, now the Central Park Plaza block; and a seven-block stretch simply labeled “Park” between Eighth and Ninth Streets, Davenport to Jackson Streets.

Ex-Governor Alvin Saunders was the first to offer new parkland in 1872. He wanted to lease 10 acres of his grove, on either side of Harney Street between 20th and 24th Street, to the city. The City Council rejected the offer during the same meeting an offer came from attorney John Irvin Redick. His grove is today’s Dewey Park. But Redick’s donation had strings attached. The city had to make improvements and, according to the Omaha Bee, “He wanted to know how much would be improved so he could have the benefit of the improvement.”

That was enough for the council. It began advertising for donations of land for a park. Enter Hanscom and Megeath, the latter with land south and west of Hanscom’s. Both would develop subdivisions next to the park. The land they gave was wooded with deep ravines. Good for a park, not so for housing.

Who were the donors?

Andrew Hanscom (1828-1907) was a Mexican War veteran from Detroit who made it as far as Council Bluffs on the California gold rush. He built a mill and opened a general store in the Bluffs and was named postmaster of Winter Quarters in March 1854, before Nebraska Territory was organized. The speaker of the first territorial legislature pre-empted 400 unwanted acres southwest of the original city limits. He died in New York City a multi-millionaire.

James Megeath (1824-1906) was a Virginian who opened a merchandise business in Omaha in 1856 with a brother, Samuel, that catered to the Mormon emigration trade and later followed the Union Pacific Railroad construction. He was speaker of the last territorial legislature.

Their stipulations were that the land could be used only for a park, that it be named for Hanscom, the city must spend $25,000 over six years on park improvements. Additionally, the city in the next year had to create 80-foot-wide avenues around the park perimeter.

“These conditions were all carried out as provided,” City Engineer Andrew Rosewater wrote in 1886. “The grounds when dedicated was scarcely accessible and was covered with dense brush and mostly scrub timber.”

Before the City Council accepted the gift, Mayor James H. Millard and a party of invited friends took a stagecoach — six horses pulling it — to inspect the land. Among those along for the ride were notable early Omahans Byron Reed, Judge J.M. Woolworth, Count John A. Creighton and newspaperman/historian Alfred Sorensen. The city received the deed to the land on Nov. 13, 1872.

One of the first improvements was a $500 entrance gate installed in 1874. “‘Nature designs, art develops,’ is the magic motto that greets the visitor,” the Bee editorialized. “Practical people, and taxpayers generally, are beginning to admit that this is decidedly appropriate. Nature doubtless designed that romantic spot to become a resort for moonstruck lovers and moonlight picnic parties, but art is gradually developing it into a hatching place for municipal buzzards. The $500 gate is at once a striking example and of the munificent extravagance that characterizes the management or rather mismanagement of the park.”

Early features included a lake with a fountain, a conservatory and a dancing platform. In 1882, when the streetcar lines reached the park, visitors could see what constituted as a city zoo — a deer in an enclosure and a bald eagle in a cage.

Horace William Shaler Cleveland, the noted landscape architect who would later design Omaha’s boulevard system, renovated the park in 1889-90. His fee? $15 an acre. Neighbors howled when he had hundreds of trees cut down, but Cleveland preserved the best ones of the 51 species for shade. He relocated entrances and roads and the conservatory. The dancing platform was removed. Why? The city banned dancing parties.

A spring-fed lake in the northwest corner was linked, by Cleveland creating a tumbling stream (school children dubbed it Peanut Falls because the water ran over rocks that looked like peanut brittle), to the lagoon in the southeast corner. The “upper lake” was used by ice skaters and an early Omaha Curling Club and for a time there were two gondolas in the water with youngsters paying a nickel for a ride.

On the shore of the lagoon was a two-story open-air pavilion that was destroyed by fire in February 1893. It was rebuilt in the same Moorish style. That one burned down December 1927. When the replacement pavilion was built the next year, the old pavilion’s slab became the city’s first concrete tennis courts.

The day the courts were dedicated, they had the wrong netting. A volleyball net.

The band stand, its architecture matching the pavilion, was 25-by-25 feet. It lasted until the late 1940s. During the 1918 flu pandemic, Hanscom Park Methodist Church used it for services.

Many of the flowers provided for the city’s parks and boulevards, as they still are, came from the conservatory and its greenhouses. They were rebuilt and expanded in 1913 when Sarah Joslyn donated the Joslyn Conservatory, what was left of it, after the Easter tornado that struck her estate. Those greenhouses were replaced in 1969.

After the Spanish-American War, a Spanish cannon that had been used for centuries to defend Morro Castle in Havana, Cuba, was mounted on a bed of sandstone at the northwest entrance. The cannon was donated to the World-Herald’s scrap-metal drive in 1942.

Also at the turn of the 20th century, the park was being used for overnight sleeping quarters. By the homeless and homeowners alike, the latter group tying hammocks to trees in those pre-air conditioning days. It was so fashionable, The World-Herald wrote, “that a number of the swell people” were planning sleeping parties with hammocks.

Oldtimers in a 1962 World-Herald story recalled Memorial Days when there would be ceremonies around a mock grave and the Omaha High (Central) band played and Saturdays when free movies were shown.

Hanscom Park gained its first swimming pool in 1963, which since has been remodeled. The Hanscom-Brandeis Tennis Center (the city website has since dropped Brandeis from the name) opened in August 1967 with exhibitions by U.S. Open champion Pancho Gonzales. A new playground opened in 2017. The Hanscom Park Green Infrastructure Project, completed in 2020, reshaped parts of the park to reduce runoff.

Now, 150 years later, their gift of Hanscom Park is still bringing pleasure to Omahans. But a pickleball game, on indoor tennis courts, Hanscom and Megeath might not get.