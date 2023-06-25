In the good ol’ summertime, Omahans of yesteryear strolled through shady lanes and groves.

When it got really hot, it was time for a dip — and some boyish hijinks — in one of the many swimming holes.

“Only the old timers can recall Omaha as she was, surrounded with a network of riverlets or streams flowing in every direction, here and there, joining forces and continuing on as one larger and more beautiful stream, then separating again each pursuing its own course, later to reunite again, thus forming small islands and peninsulas,” H.D. Rhoades of the Omaha Daily News wrote in 1912.

“These streams receive their supply of water from springs bubbling from the ground and frequent intervals along the bed of the creek. Along some of the streams the springs were so frequent and the flow so great that quite a depth of water was produced. In and such places as these the Omaha boys of those days found their ‘old swimming hole.’”

Rhodes said early Omaha was encircled by woods. On the south side, those extended from the Missouri River to Hanscom Park, from St. Mary’s Avenue to Syndicate (Spring Lake) Park. From Hanscom Park the woods continued on the west side to Redick’s Grove (today’s Dewey Park), Lowe’s Grove (today’s Bemis Park) and the area east of Prospect Hill Cemetery to the Saratoga district near 24th and Ames before turning east to the bluff.

“From there one could travel in the shade of the woods, with the beautiful view of the Missouri River, until the old north Omaha bridge was reached at 16th and Izard Streets, thus again arriving in the city and completing the circuit,” he wrote.

It was farmers groves such as Redick’s where the city went for big picnics and gatherings. Hanscom Park didn’t exist until 1872. Syndicate Park came with the founding of South Omaha in 1884. Elmwood, Fontenelle and Miller Parks were acquired in the 1890s.

John L. Redick bought his farm (Farnam to Leavenworth, 27th to 33rd Streets) in 1861 from Thomas Weatherwax, who was headed to the Civil War. Redick dammed the small creek now covered by Turner Boulevard for a swimming hole for his boys. Over the years, Redick added a bathhouse, pavilion, swings, seats and arbors to his 35-acre maple grove.

Part of the grove became a city playground in 1909 — the start of Dewey Park. Redick’s son William sold off the last of the 120 acres for a subdivision in 1915.

Saunders’ Grove on the north side of Harney Street was 15 acres owned by former Gov. Alvin Saunders. It was platted into lots in 1877.

Lowe’s Grove was part of the farm of the city’s first mayor, Jesse Lowe. Cuming Street runs through the property. Bemis Park was carved from the northern part of the original 640 acres.

Paddock’s Grove was southeast of 96th Street and West Center Road. Joseph Paddock, who claimed the land in 1857, had timber on 240 of the 340 acres. The grove had a role in the Eddie Cudahy kidnapping story of 1900. Meat packer Edward Cudahy left the $25,000 ransom payment in the woods for his son’s safe return.

Researching Omaha’s swimming holes was not a deep dive. Bond P. Geddes of the Omaha Daily News covered the subject thoroughly in 1910.

“Forty years ago, Omaha was dotted with little ponds, delightful, isolated spots with no policeman to spoil the fun,” Geddes wrote. “In those days, say grizzled and veteran swimming ‘champs’ of Omaha, a boy didn’t have to walk miles to get a swim and then take a chance at Carter Lake getting a foot cut on a submerged bottle.

“Neither did the boys of that generation have to rent bathing suits at two bits each and splash around a popular resort with women bathers.”

The lake in Heartland of America Park at the RiverFront occupies the site where Geddes said was the most popular swimming hole and the one that stayed around the longest: the “gas pond.”

It was behind the Union Pacific headquarters at Eighth and Farnam Streets.

“Every kid in town, 40 or 50 years ago, went swimming there,” an old-timer recalled. “It was the most popular and safe place near Omaha and (was) a fine skating pond in winter sheltered on the north, south and west from the wind.”

On the city’s south side were ponds at 16th and William Streets; 25th Street and Poppleton Avenue (“The Summit), popular for Sheelytown and Hanscom Park boys; “Green’s Holler” east of Riverview Park in what became the Gibson district; 30th and Y Streets near Jetter’s Brewery; 15th and O Streets, where several icy cold springs made cramps a danger; and the cold spring-fed lake at Syndicate Park that for a time was enclosed by a high-board fence and guarded by security.

In the fashionable West Farnam (Blackstone/Joslyn Castle) district, Geddes wrote the wealthy boys “in nature’s garb” enjoyed swimming in ponds including “Mercer’s Lake” at 42nd and Cuming Streets, 28th and Davenport Streets (a large raft was used for years until it disintegrated, Geddes wrote), and on Lowe Avenue (40th Street) between St. Cecilia Cathedral and Joslyn Castle.

At 36th and Davenport was a pond known as the “30-footer” for its depth.

Old North Omaha Creek provided swimming holes at 25th Street and Patrick Avenue and 25th and Cuming Streets at the Military Bridge. Closer to downtown, ponds were at 19th and Harney Streets, 17th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue and the southwest corner of 16th and Jackson Streets.

You ask, where were the girls to swim? This was the Victorian era. Certainly proper girls weren’t going to have their proper mothers allow them to join the boys unsupervised.

Only a handful of Omaha women knew how to swim before the 1889 opening of C.F. Catlin’s Natatorium and swim school at 1313 Howard St. Within a year, 150 girls and women were swimming in the 24-by-85-foot cement basin that sloped from 30 inches to 9 feet deep.

Ladies swam in the morning, under the tutelage of Ethel Esterbrook from Chicago and B.B. Coburn from St. Louis. Afternoons were for the men.

Swimming finally became co-ed in the 1890s with the advent of the outdoor resorts — Lake Manawa, Courtland Beach at Cutoff (Carter Lake), Krug Park and Seymour Lake notably.

No longer were the old swimming holes, like the groves that gave way to modern parks, needed to provide summer relief to the city. The lazy, crazy, hazy days had changed.