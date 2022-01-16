Stu Pospisil: Hospitals came and went as Omaha grew

A month later, Good Samaritan opened at 23rd and Webster Streets on Feb. 18. Among the early donors was Bishop Robert Clarkson (1826-1884), a key detail. For a year later, the ladies of the Hospital Association sold it to the Episcopal leader for it to be run as a church hospital. Good Samaritan was destroyed by fire in 1877. Not until 1881 did Bishop Clarkson try again, this time with a specific medical mission.

Child’s Hospital and Home at 1716 Dodge St. started with six beds in a cottage. A brick building followed in 1883, about the time admissions were opened to adults. After Clarkson’s death, his hospital was named in his memory in 1892. Clarkson Memorial moved to 21st and Howard in 1909, to 26th and Dewey in 1936 and to 44th and Dewey in 1955. Its beds were merged with University Hospital in 1997 to form Nebraska Medical Center.

The largest of the three was the hospital of the Sisters of Mercy, which opened Sept. 24, 1870. The only drawback to the hilltop lot at 12th and Mason was the frequent whistles from the trains on the Union Pacific mainline two blocks away. It could accommodate 50 patients, men on the first floor and women on the second. To fund its operations, a $150,000 “gift concert,” or lottery, was staged in 1872 with a $50,000 grand prize.