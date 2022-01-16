Stu Pospisil: Hospitals came and went as Omaha grew

Omaha’s early hospitals occupied mansions, hotels and part of the county poor farm.
The city’s most famous madam donated her place of business. A scientist who discovered antiseptics, a Chicago medical college instructor and Omaha civic leaders were among the namesakes.
Hospitals came and went, reused buildings and followed the city’s growth. A lottery funded one. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center was not the first that accepted only young patients.
And Omaha had its own General Hospital long before the television soap opera.
The city went without a hospital for its first 16 years. Three then opened in 1870, two of which are still on Omaha’s family tree of health care.
But the city’s first was by Drs. Samuel D. Mercer and J.K. Rainey at what is now 26th and Cass Streets, and apparently was short-lived. What appeared in the Jan. 28, 1870, Omaha Daily Herald corrects all other published reports about the timeline of Mercer’s involvement:
“The building is a large one, containing 14 wards, nearly furnished and well-ventilated. It is intended to serve a want long felt in this city and will secure to the sick and afflicted much better attention than they can possibly receive at either hotels or boarding houses.”
A month later, Good Samaritan opened at 23rd and Webster Streets on Feb. 18. Among the early donors was Bishop Robert Clarkson (1826-1884), a key detail. For a year later, the ladies of the Hospital Association sold it to the Episcopal leader for it to be run as a church hospital. Good Samaritan was destroyed by fire in 1877. Not until 1881 did Bishop Clarkson try again, this time with a specific medical mission.
Child’s Hospital and Home at 1716 Dodge St. started with six beds in a cottage. A brick building followed in 1883, about the time admissions were opened to adults. After Clarkson’s death, his hospital was named in his memory in 1892. Clarkson Memorial moved to 21st and Howard in 1909, to 26th and Dewey in 1936 and to 44th and Dewey in 1955. Its beds were merged with University Hospital in 1997 to form Nebraska Medical Center.
The largest of the three was the hospital of the Sisters of Mercy, which opened Sept. 24, 1870. The only drawback to the hilltop lot at 12th and Mason was the frequent whistles from the trains on the Union Pacific mainline two blocks away. It could accommodate 50 patients, men on the first floor and women on the second. To fund its operations, a $150,000 “gift concert,” or lottery, was staged in 1872 with a $50,000 grand prize.
Mercy Hospital was renamed St. Joseph’s when its operation was transferred to the Franciscan Sisters in 1880. In 1892, it moved to 10th and Castellar in a four-story brownstone building with 300 beds. It was named Creighton Memorial St. Joseph Hospital. John A. Creighton heeded the wishes of his late wife, Sarah, who bequeathed $50,000 to the project.
St. Joseph stayed on 10th Street for 86 years until moving to 30th and Webster in 1978. It became Creighton University Medical Center. In June 2017, it closed and services transferred to the newly named CU Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
Douglas County Hospital (now Douglas County Health Center) has been at 42nd and Woolworth since 1890. It only took four years after its approval for the building to open at the county poor farm. A medical staff was added in 1892, the building shored up in the following two years and a tuberculosis wing opened in 1913. Again, taking almost four years from the time of approval, the present building opened in 1932.
The first wing of Immanuel Hospital at 34th and Meredith Avenues, then on the outskirts of town, opened in 1890. It fulfilled the vision of Swedish Lutheran pastor Rev. E.A. Fogelstrom. Immanuel moved to its 72nd Street and Redick Avenue campus in 1974.
In 1891, the Methodist Episcopal and Deaconess’ Home started in a frame dwelling at 419 S. 20th St. with 30 beds, including two for children. Methodist moved to 36th and Cuming Streets in 1908, and in 1968, relocated to its present building at 84th and Dodge Streets.
Omaha’s Jewish community, including Mrs. J.L. Brandeis, started Wise Memorial (1901-1931), named after Rabbi Joseph Wise, in a mansion at 16th and Grant in 1901. In 1910, it built at 24th Avenue and Harney Street.
The repurposing of mansions for hospitals included Presbyterian at 1240 S. 10th. The former home of Episcopal Bishop George Worthington still stands. The hospital (1890-1924) began in a house at 19th and Spencer, moved to new buildings at 113 N. 13th (later the Capitol Hotel) and 2564 Marcy St. before using the mansion from 1909 to 1924.
Robert McClelland operated Presbyterian and acquired the mansion of Charles Turner (donor of Turner Park) at 34th and Farnam for Birchmont (1915-20). After housing Dr. D.T. Quigley’s national pioneering Radium Hospital (1920-31), the building was used as the Rayhorn Hotel (1936-39) until razed for the Mutual of Omaha headquarters.
St. Catherine’s (1910-1964) at Ninth Street and Forest Avenue was the old Kountze mansion. The W.D. McHugh 15-room house at 120 N. 39th St. was the Dr. Anton Kani osteopathic hospital from 1926-32. Bethany (1906-1927) occupied a 17-room mansion at 21st and Wirt Streets.
Dr. Louis Hanisch established Lutheran Hospital in 1928 in the former Presbyterian location on 10th Street. Three years later it moved to the Wise Memorial location at 24th Avenue and Harney where it stayed for 40 years. At this location, it absorbed the second Omaha Maternity Hospital (originally Stewart Maternity at 2204 St. Mary’s Avenue in another mansion), and then in 1971 a new building was opened at 515 S. 26th St.
Lord Lister began as the Omaha Maternity and General Hospital in 1906 at 14th and Capitol in what had been the Dellone Hotel. Dr. E.C. Henry and his wife, Margaret, bought it in 1915 and renamed it for Lord Lister, the scientist who discovered antiseptics. The hospital moved to 26th and Dewey in 1921, but the first name on the new building was Fenger Hospital (named for a Danish war hero). Reverting back the next year were the Lord Lister name — and the hospital to the Henrys. Clarkson moved there in 1936.
Nicholas Senn (1912-1942) at Park and Dewey Avenues was established by Dr. A.P. Condon and named for his renowned surgical instructor in Chicago. Condon died in 1939 and a group of physicians bought the facility in 1942 and renamed it Doctors (1942-1976). In 1976, the hospital relocated to Papillion and became Midlands Community Hospital.
Nebraska Medical Center on the UNMC campus at 42nd and Harney opened as University Hospital in 1916. University and Clarkson merged in 1997.
Close to 50 hospitals came and (mostly) went in Omaha before the westward movement began with Bergan Mercy’s opening at 75th and Mercy Road in 1964. But we close with the Peoples Hospital and the City Emergency Hospital.
Peoples (1948-mid 1950s), at 1844 N. 20th St., was “a new venture in Negro hospital management,” the Omaha Guide reported. Former state legislator Dr. Aaron McMillan, who was elected to 1928 but resigned the next year to become the first Black medical missionary from the U.S. to Africa (at an new hospital in Angola), returned to Omaha in the mid-1940s. Peoples was a 25-bed facility in a renovated two-story apartment building.
City Emergency was given to the city by Anna Wilson, the widely-known madam, days before her death in 1911. At 912 Douglas St., it had been one of the fanciest houses in the old red-light district. Her last act was writing a check for $500 toward remodeling it for hospital use. Interstate Machinery and Supply bought City Emergency in 1945 and tore it down.
Said The World-Herald in 1968: “No one mourned its passing.”
