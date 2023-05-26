Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lulu Norgard Broad saw the idle golf course as more than an eyesore.

What a place, the socialite and owner of the downtown Gypsy Tea Shop thought, for a memorial to those in Douglas County who gave their lives during World War II.

Her suggestion in January 1944, while the war was still more than 1½ years from ending, went from World-Herald publisher Henry Doorly to Omaha business and civic leaders to the City Council.

And on June 5, 1948, President Harry S. Truman made the dedicatory speech at Memorial Park.

But what if Omaha years earlier had followed through with a grand memorial to the World War I dead in Elmwood Park, like Liberty Memorial in Kansas City?

Would the revered green space in midtown, a place for reflection, celebration and sometimes protests, be commemorating its 75th anniversary in 2023? Or would it be filled with houses and a line of businesses along Dodge Street?

Two months after Armistice Day, the first concept for a World War I memorial was a large building for a library, museum, art gallery and small city auditorium. Mayor Ed Smith suggested it be named the Omaha Liberty Library. Other early ideas were for a $500,000 museum, with sculptures, art and war relics; and the creation of a 19-mile riverfront drive.

None gained traction. Perhaps the lack of interest, in part, was because of the statewide effort to build Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It opened in 1923.

The American War Mothers of Omaha, which planted large rows of trees on Turner and Minne Lusa Boulevards beginning in 1923, intended in 1925 to erect a bronze doughboy statue in Turner Park. The statue was to be dedicated during the American Legion national convention.

Omaha’s civic leaders took renewed interest and formed a memorial committee. Attorney John Lee Webster — who had the 1919 idea for the war museum — contacted sculptor and former Omahan Gutzon Borglum for a monument. But the $1,500 the war mothers had raised, “won’t get us anywhere,” Webster told the Omaha Daily News.

On his site visit to Omaha, Borglum rejected the Turner Park site (too low) while favoring the Central High or Douglas County Court House lawns. It didn’t sit well with the war mothers and attorney Byron Burbank backed asking other sculptors to submit plans.

Within a month, irate that he’d have to compete, Borglum withdrew from consideration and continued west to the Black Hills for site selection for Mount Rushmore.

Lorado Taft of Chicago became the frontrunner. On his site visit, a month after Borglum’s, he liked two spots in Elmwood Park and one at the Walnut Hill Pumping Station at 40th and Hamilton Streets. He called grandiose an idea to build a national memorial consisting of a concrete outdoor theater on the south end of the river drive, an obelisk or other memorial at the drive’s north end and a national hospital on a hill west of the city.

“Many a splendid memorial has been spoiled by being dumped upon a crowded street, cursed with a bad site,” Taft professed. “Of course, many a bad site has been graced by a splendid monument.”

That fall, Taft unveiled his conception. The monument would be a 110-foot tower atop a 100-by-50-foot base. At the base, an open court would permit entrance from all sides to the memorial sculpture.

“(The sculpture) represents soldiers standing by ever-burning fires on guard before a number of figures, including men and women, young and old, who show in their faces the suffering brought by the world war as they stand evidently before a shrine to patriotism,” was The World-Herald’s description.

The proposed site was the 60th and Leavenworth Streets entrance to Elmwood Park. Which, if Webster’s group had prevailed, would have been renamed Memorial Park. Commissioner Joe Hummel of the Parks Department nixed the name change.

Raising the $500,000, including $125,000 for Taft’s statue and the rest for the building never gained momentum. A year later, Webster was still set on Elmwood Park’s use and rejected housing the Taft sculpture in a “utilitarian building” in Turner Park favored by the American Legion and the American War Mothers.

Another year passed. The war memorial committee, with Taft’s blessing, scaled back the memorial to the sculpture only on the courthouse’s north lawn. By 1928, the war memorial committee dissolved as Taft was released from the project. The proposed statue was changed to one of Gen. John J. Pershing on a horse, surrounded by armed forces. Webster lamented that the war’s dead and veterans would become as forgotten as those in the Civil War.

The American War Mothers’ efforts were not in vain. They erected monument boulders in Turner Park; Minne Lusa Boulevard and Redick Avenue; Forest Lawn Avenue and North Ridge Drive; Fontenelle Boulevard and the Northwest Radial; and Fontenelle and Paxton Boulevards. Some were in conjunction with the city.

Turner Park’s monument was refurbished in 1994 and again in 2011.

Lulu Broad planted a much better seed in the city’s consciousness and with the right people. The idle golf course had been the original Happy Hollow Club grounds, and before that the farmland of the Patrick estate that spawned Dundee. Once the country club moved west, private interests leased the course as Dundee Golf Club or Course.

In 1943, Dundee Realty sought to build a shopping district on the northwest corner of Dodge Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard as part of a subdivision. The city, which had zoned the property residential, successfully argued to the state Supreme Court that the restrictions were necessary to the welfare of the city and fashionable neighboring districts.

Acting on Mrs. Broad’s suggestion of converting the course to a grassy, tree-planted civic area, Robert Storz (who lived in neighboring Fairacres and for whom the park’s drive is named) and Linn Campbell led the formation of the Memorial Park Association. In a year and a half, it raised more than $260,000 — from the City Council enacting an enabling ordinance in November 1944 to the city deeded the park on May 29, 1946.

Chief architect was the Leo A. Daly Co. and the chief horticulturalist John C. Wister of Philadelphia. Park grading began in October 1945. The foundation of the colonnade was poured the following September. The first trees were planted in April 1946.

Much of today’s Memorial Park was in the original plans. The amphitheater west of the colonnade was graded, but a permanent stage and shell were shelved. Also missing is the below street-level, surfaced parking lot off Underwood Avenue on the northwest corner.

The Service Men’s Center at Union Station funded the shrine’s flagpole and reflecting pool. But the pool didn’t last. Every time a park caretaker raised or lowered the flag, he had to don rubber boots.

Truman had a busy day while in Omaha. He walked in a downtown parade that drew an estimated 160,000. He received the key to Boys Town, where he laid a wreath on the crypt of Fr. Edward J. Flanagan (who died earlier in 1945). He attended a child’s birthday party at the Edward McKim residence in Fairacres.

He attended a 35th Division reception. He met with Democratic leaders and others for dinner in his Hotel Fontenelle suite (it was an election year) and gave a national radio address from the Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum.

At the dedication, his extemporaneous talk became personal.

“I understand it is the custom to plant a tree for each war hero who gave his life. A tree has been planted here for the son of a soldier who served with me in France. He is Edward McKim Jr.”

When the ceremony ended, Truman brought forth a wreath of lilies and laid it on the edge of the reflecting pool. A Marine squad fired three volleys, the surrounding hills throwing back muffled echoes. Taps were played softly. The president bowed his head as Monsignor Nicholas H. Wegner gave the benediction.

Ralph Smith’s reporting in the Sunday World-Herald began, “Abrahamson, Adler, Aguliera, Alberic, Aleck …,” and concluded, “Looking over the new green of the rolling hill to the south were the bronze names in the memorial plaques. Names, row upon row … Yates, Young, Zansky, Zimba, Zymbla …”