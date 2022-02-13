Stu Pospisil: If you want to know about Omaha's street history, start with Alfred D. Jones

Farnam Street was the main business street of early Omaha. So why are streets numbered north and south from Dodge Street?
Why don’t the numbered streets downtown start with First?
When and why was there a diagonal street downtown?
And for a teaser to get you to read all the way through this column, the first of several I’ll write periodically on Omaha streets and their names, how did Saddle Creek Road get its name?
Omaha’s street grid started in April 1854. Alfred D. Jones was the surveyor for the Council Bluffs and Nebraska Ferry Co. that made the land claim for Omaha City. He laid out the blocks from the Missouri River west on Webster Street to 23rd Street, south to Jackson Street, east to 17th Street, south to Division Street and east to the river. William Byers laid out the blocks from Jackson south to about present-day Poppleton Avenue and Lorin Miller those from Webster on north.
Farnam quickly became the commercial hub and the city’s elite followed it as their preferred residential area as the city grew to the west. The exclusive Gold Coast area, now the heart of the Blackstone District, was along Farnam and not Dodge.
But an upgraded United States Court House and Post Office had been built in 1875 at 15th and Dodge streets. When the need arose in the next couple of years for an improved numbering system for addresses, it probably was logical to make Dodge the north-south dividing line because the post office was on it. The new addresses were included in the 1879 city directory.
The standard in 1879 was that the corner lots would end in 01 on the south side of an east-west street and 02 on the north side, with the next 22-foot lot to the west 03 and 04, respectively, until reaching 23 and 24. It was the same for north-south streets, with odd numbers on the east side and evens on the west. The system holds today with some modifications. When a numbered street is an avenue, the number endings begin at 51 rather than 01.
The reason the downtown numbered streets don’t begin with First Street is the course of the Missouri River. Because the river runs south-southeast past downtown, the first blocks in Byers’ section of the plat were farther east than the Jones section. On the 1854 city map, First Street was a one-block stretch between what are now Poppleton and William Streets.
The Jones section thus started in its southeast corner with a one-block Fourth Street. Eighth Street was the first street that extended throughout the Jones section.
Omaha still has a First Street. It’s in the neighborhood east of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. But it’s not the easternmost street south of Dodge. That would be Blake Street a block east of First.
A dispute over land ownership caused the laying out of Market Street from 23rd and Davenport Streets to 17th and Jackson. A.D. Jones recalled the townsite company and Harrison Johnson each claimed a quarter-section of land that included Capitol Hill, where the territorial capital was built and later became the Central High campus. The matter was settled by dividing the 160 acres diagonally, wiping out the southwest half of Jones’ grid, and a street marking the split. Broken stretches of Market appear on an 1870 city map but are gone by the 1880s. The last trace of Market Street is the slight turn in 19th Street on the west side of the City-County Building between Farnam and Harney Streets. Built in what had been the street’s right-of-way were Joslyn Art Museum and the 1891 Omaha Public Library at 1823 Harney St.
Through the years, several works have chronicled Omaha’s street names: in 1891, a chapter in M.B. Newton’s “Anecdotes of Omaha”; in 1931, a master’s thesis by Omaha teacher Aartje Potts; in 1997, “The Streets of Omaha — Their Origins and Changes” by H. Ben Brick of the Omaha Public Library. Also, UNO political science professor Orville Menard (1933-2104) compiled a list that can be accessed on the Douglas County Historical Society website. Brick’s book especially is invaluable to genealogists and historians. It includes all the previous names for streets, especially those north-south named streets that the city changed to the numbered grid in the early 1890s.
I’m working on combining and fact-checking their efforts for future columns. There are some interesting twists and amusing tales.
Such as how Saddle Creek and Saddle Creek Road, the street that runs on top of the creek bed from 50th and Seward Streets to near 51st and Center Streets, were named.
The story of a saddle lost in the creek has been around for years, with only anecdotal credit to the same A.D. Jones of the original platting. But the find of a March 1, 1896, World-Herald article adds depth to the tale and best validates Jones as the one who named the creek. He recalled many details that place the incident in probably the late 1850s, given that Elk City (the unincorporated hamlet west of Bennington) was then known as Elkhorn City and there would be an Elkhorn River ferry west of it taking Colorado gold seekers and a second wave of Mormon pilgrims toward the Great Platte River Road.
Said Jones: “I was doing considerable surveying in those days and on one of my trips (I) named Saddle Creek, out at Walnut Hill, from an incident that happened. I was going to Elkhorn to locate a ferry and when we arrived, looked for my saddle, which was in the wagon when we started, but could not find it. My driver had no tail gate to the wagon and the saddle had dropped out. I sent him back on the trail to look for it and he came clear to Walnut Hill before he found it. As the little stream had no other ‘White’ name I called it Saddle creek and Saddle creek it has been ever since.”
