Stu Pospisil: If you want to know about Omaha's street history, start with Alfred D. Jones

The standard in 1879 was that the corner lots would end in 01 on the south side of an east-west street and 02 on the north side, with the next 22-foot lot to the west 03 and 04, respectively, until reaching 23 and 24. It was the same for north-south streets, with odd numbers on the east side and evens on the west. The system holds today with some modifications. When a numbered street is an avenue, the number endings begin at 51 rather than 01.

The reason the downtown numbered streets don’t begin with First Street is the course of the Missouri River. Because the river runs south-southeast past downtown, the first blocks in Byers’ section of the plat were farther east than the Jones section. On the 1854 city map, First Street was a one-block stretch between what are now Poppleton and William Streets.

The Jones section thus started in its southeast corner with a one-block Fourth Street. Eighth Street was the first street that extended throughout the Jones section.

Omaha still has a First Street. It’s in the neighborhood east of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. But it’s not the easternmost street south of Dodge. That would be Blake Street a block east of First.