Stu Pospisil: Important part of Omaha's history lays in its cemeteries

Two of Omaha’s oldest cemeteries began as family plots.
Sadly, those were out of necessity, early Douglas County farmers laying to rest young children on their homesteads. At Laurel Hill in South Omaha, the Christian Sautters lost 4-month-old Friedrich Sautter in 1867. At Pleasant Hill near Boys Town, the Elijah Allens lost 7-month-old Phebe Allen in 1863.
Several other cemeteries also trace their starts to the period between the city’s oldest cemetery Prospect Hill, near 30th and Lake Streets (which I wrote about in September 2021), and the creation of Forest Lawn in 1886. Since it’s Memorial Day weekend, let’s remember them.
Laurel Hill, at 2100 Polk St., opened as a public cemetery in 1880. Sautter dedicated 10 acres of his grounds that were an elevated plateau. He set reasonable prices. A 20-by-20-foot lot was $15 and single graves were $6 for adults and $5 for children. Alas, of the first 3,000 burials, 2,500 were children and many died during the diphtheria outbreaks in the late 1800s.
Notable graves include those of the grandmothers of Fred Astaire and Peter Kiewit and a third cousin of Franklin Pierce. One of Sautter’s adult sons, John, died in 1935 while digging a baby’s grave in the cemetery. His widow turned over the cemetery to a nonprofit organization the next year.
In the past 30 years, Laurel Hill volunteers have researched and honored the forgotten and neglected resting places of Civil War veterans and those from Omaha’s early Black communities.
On the east side of 132nd Street between West Dodge Road and Pacific Street is Pleasant Hill. The name was interchangeable with Allen’s Cemetery through the 1910s. Five of the six children of Elijah and Lydia Allen didn’t reach adulthood and are buried there. After the last three died in 1879, the couple set aside the one-acre site as a public cemetery. It grew by four acres in 1893 and the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association bought the land in 1914 for $475.
On the corner of 36th and Q Streets is St. Mary’s Cemetery, next to the Catholic church of the same name. Its life began as Cassidy’s Burial Ground. It was a for-profit venture by Peter Cassidy and his family. Cassidy’s Cemetery Association was formed in 1880. But the land had been deeded to the Catholic church, through Bishop John Miege of Leavenworth, Kansas, in the 1850s for cemeterial purposes. Not until the 1880s, were there sufficient funds for the church to receive clear title to the land. While the first Cassidy grave might have been for an infant, James McCaffery (1859-1860), the first occupant of a grave at St. Mary’s was Bridget Ryan in November 1883.
By then, Omaha had a Catholic cemetery. Holy Sepulchre at 48th and Leavenworth Streets opened in 1873 on land purchased from Byron Reed. The first person interred there was Michael Carey, a roadmaster for the Union Pacific who died in the derailment of a freight train with an aquarium car into the Elkhorn River at Waterloo.
“We noticed that several teams transgressed the cemetery rules in driving out of the main avenue, and ‘across lots’ to the vicinity of the grave,” wrote the Omaha Daily Republican. “This was out of order. The cemetery is very handsomely located and can be made very beautiful; but hereafter promiscuous driving over the lots should be positively prohibited.”
St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery at 48th and Q Streets was known first as the German Catholic cemetery. Its oldest gravestones date to the late 1850s and early 1860s.
Omaha’s oldest Jewish cemetery is Temple Israel, also called Pleasant Hill Jewish Cemetery, at 42nd Street and Redick Avenue south of Forest Lawn. Purchased by the B’nai Israel Society in 1871, the land was deeded to the Congregation of Israel, which later became Temple Israel.
Evergreen Memorial Park, at 78th Street and Mercy Road, was another pioneer cemetery started in the 1860s. In its early years, the two acres were known as Pickard’s Cemetery, for farmers who were buried there. In 1907, 38 adjoining acres were added to the original two in the northeast corner and the Evergreen Cemetery Association was formed.
Omaha’s Bohemian community began raising money for their cemetery in 1882. The next year, Bohemian National opened on the hill overlooking Saddle Creek at 52nd and Center Streets. One of the first burials in 1883 was of a recent immigrant. From the Omaha Bee: “Frank Jellinek, an aged man, with his wife and four children, arrived in Omaha three weeks ago from Bohemia. Jellinek had the consumption and died yesterday leaving his family without a supporter and without money, to make their way in a new world. The remains were taken to Undertaker Jacobs and will be interred in the new cemetery of the Bohemian Association.”
The oldest grave marker at Mount Auburn, 186th and Q Streets, dates to 1868. It’s for 1-year-old Marietta Link, the daughter of early Millard-area residents Dr. Harvey and Mary Link. Burial records, as you might recall with Prospect Hill’s history, often are incomplete and sometimes graves were moved between cemeteries.
Other pre-1885 graveyards now inside city limits mentioned in early newspapers include St. Philomena’s, at the Catholic church south of downtown; the original St. Mary’s, at the convent near 24th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue; and Shull’s, east of Hanscom Park.
That list also includes Mormon Pioneer Cemetery. The breadth of its history, of neglect and revival, will be for another day.
